Man dies after collision on the A90 in Aberdeenshire

A 77-year-old man has died following a crash on the A90 between St Fergus and Peterhead in Aberdeenshire.

The incident happened around 3.15pm on Wednesday June 28 around one mile south of St Fergus.

The man was the driver of a blue Kia Ceed car which was involved in a collision with a white Citroen Relay van.

The road remains closed.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin are aware.

The 60-year-old female driver of the van has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Her injuries are described as non-life threatening.

The road remains closed to allow for an investigation at the scene. A diversion is in place.

Sergeant Peter Henderson, of the north east policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this collision.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances and would urge anyone with information or dashcam footage to get in touch.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 2435 of 28 June.”