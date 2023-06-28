ETZ enters £1.5 million joint venture to expand Aberdeen ‘wind campus’

The driving force behind Aberdeen’s energy transition zone (ETZ) plans has unveiled new proposals to expand a “wind campus” at the site.

Not-for-profit ETZ Ltd, the brainchild of oil and gas veteran Sir Ian Wood, has entered a £1.5 million deal with West Coast Estates (WCE) to redevelop and refurbish another property. It is earmarked for the wind campus in Altens Industrial Estate.

Partners claim the investment in the W-Zero-2 building at 1 Minto Drive will trigger much needed revitalisation of the 21,500sq ft property.

It will house “high value manufacturing and supply chain companies seeking to service the offshore wind industry”, ETZ Ltd said.

A notice formally kicking off the planning and consultation process for the wider ETZ project was delivered to councillors and communities earlier this month.

It comes as ETZ prepares to cut the ribbon on its W-Zero-1 building, formerly Richard Irvin House.

Refurbishment work has been carried out at the site and it will soon house the ORE-Catapult National Floating Wind Innovation Centre.

Announced last year by then first minister Nicola Sturgeon, the £9 million centre is being developed to ensure the north-east is able to benefit from the ScotWind and Intog seabed leasing rounds.

Vast swathes of the North Sea have been given over to companies that will turn them into floating and fixed-bottom wind farms.

W-Zero-1 is also the new headquarters of Trojan Energy, a Scottish cleantech business that manufactures its own electric vehicle charging system.

The firm is expected to boost its workforce at the new facility.

Expectations are that the site will be ready for new tenants by the end of 2023.

ETZ Ltd land and planning director Neil Young said the firm was supporting the widespread delivery of new and refurbished property and development sites for companies seeking to locate and invest in the area.

He added: “In the wind campus at Altens alone, we have taken forward the refurbishment of W-Zero-1 which will become, in collaboration with ORE Catapult, the National Floating Wind Innovation Centre. It is already attracting businesses seeking to capitalise on the vast opportunities provided by this emerging sector.

“The building is nearing capacity which is hugely encouraging and, hopefully, a sign of things to come.

“We have responded to this clear demand, and accelerating our comprehensive investment programme to deliver market-ready properties and sites for high-value manufacturing and the wider energy supply chain.”

Campus model

ETZ Ltd has previously said its campus model will “revitalise” industrial sites at Altens.

Aside from wind energy facilities, the proposed ETZ will have dedicated areas for hydrogen, innovation and skills, as well as a “marine gateway” to the new South Harbour.

WCE owner Iftikar Mian said: “The north-east of Scotland is undergoing a remarkable transformation as it seeks to capitalise on the massive opportunities afforded by new and green energies. We have certainly picked up a certain buzz around the city and region, and there is definitely increased interest from businesses across the country seeking to invest in the energy transition zone.”