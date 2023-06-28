ETZ enters £1.5 million joint venture to expand Aberdeen ‘wind campus’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ETZ enters £1.5 million joint venture to expand Aberdeen ‘wind campus’

West Coast Estates to redevelop and refurbish another property.

By Hamish Penman
Expansion of the site is in response to growing demand for bespoke energy transition facilities. Image: ETZ
Expansion of the site is in response to growing demand for bespoke energy transition facilities. Image: ETZ

The driving force behind Aberdeen’s energy transition zone (ETZ) plans has unveiled new proposals to expand a “wind campus” at the site.

Not-for-profit ETZ Ltd, the brainchild of oil and gas veteran Sir Ian Wood, has entered a £1.5 million deal with West Coast Estates (WCE) to redevelop and refurbish another property. It is earmarked for the wind campus in Altens Industrial Estate.

Partners claim the investment in the W-Zero-2 building at 1 Minto Drive will trigger much needed revitalisation of the 21,500sq ft property.

It will house “high value manufacturing and supply chain companies seeking to service the offshore wind industry”, ETZ Ltd said.

The site of the proposed second wind cluster building, W-Zero-2.

A notice formally kicking off the planning and consultation process for the wider ETZ project was delivered to councillors and communities earlier this month.

It comes as ETZ prepares to cut the ribbon on its W-Zero-1 building, formerly Richard Irvin House.

Refurbishment work has been carried out at the site and it will soon house the ORE-Catapult National Floating Wind Innovation Centre.

Announced last year by then first minister Nicola Sturgeon, the £9 million centre is being developed to ensure the north-east is able to benefit from the ScotWind and Intog seabed leasing rounds.

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon announced plans for the floating wind innovation centre during a visit to Aberdeen. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Vast swathes of the North Sea have been given over to companies that will turn them into floating and fixed-bottom wind farms.

W-Zero-1 is also the new headquarters of Trojan Energy, a Scottish cleantech business that manufactures its own electric vehicle charging system.

The firm is expected to boost its workforce at the new facility.

Expectations are that the site will be ready for new tenants by the end of 2023.

ETZ Ltd land and planning director Neil Young said the firm was supporting the widespread delivery of new and refurbished property and development sites for companies seeking to locate and invest in the area.

ETZ ltd wind campus
Neil Young, ETZ Ltd.

He added: “In the wind campus at Altens alone, we have taken forward the refurbishment of W-Zero-1 which will become, in collaboration with ORE Catapult, the National Floating Wind Innovation Centre. It is already attracting businesses seeking to capitalise on the vast opportunities provided by this emerging sector.

“The building is nearing capacity which is hugely encouraging and, hopefully, a sign of things to come.

“We have responded to this clear demand, and accelerating our comprehensive investment programme to deliver market-ready properties and sites for high-value manufacturing and the wider energy supply chain.”

Campus model

ETZ Ltd has previously said its campus model will “revitalise” industrial sites at Altens.

Aside from wind energy facilities, the proposed ETZ will have dedicated areas for hydrogen, innovation and skills, as well as a “marine gateway” to the new South Harbour.

WCE owner Iftikar Mian said: “The north-east of Scotland is undergoing a remarkable transformation as it seeks to capitalise on the massive opportunities afforded by new and green energies. We have certainly picked up a certain buzz around the city and region, and there is definitely increased interest from businesses across the country seeking to invest in the energy transition zone.”

