RAF aircrafts to roar over ‘bigger and better’ Braemar Junior Games

Iconic Spitfire and Hurricane RAF aircrafts will roar over the Cairngorms in celebration of the Braemar Junior Highland Games.

The RAF planes will perform a flypast in celebration of the annual family event while budding young athletes, pipers, drummers, and dancers show off their talents.

Described as the “wee brother” of the world-famous Braemar Gathering, youngsters aged five to 18 will compete in a range of traditional Scottish events, including tossing the caber, throwing the hammer and tug of war.

There will also be Highland dancing and piping contests throughout the games held on July 22.

All events take place at the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park — with organisers promising the popular event will be “bigger and better” this year.

People will be looking to the skies as the Spitfire and Hurricane aircrafts roar over the family event at around 3pm to mark the occasion.

RAF flyover ‘spectacle not to be missed’

Colin Hunter, organiser of the games, said: “We are delighted to announce that Braemar Junior Highland Games is back bigger and better for 2023.

“There’s a packed programme lined up for all the family to enjoy.

“Whether you’re a budding young piper, drummer, runner or dancer, or whether you’ve always wanted to try out some of the traditional highland games events like tossing the caber or throwing the hammer — there are opportunities for all ages and abilities under expert supervision.”

The Braemar Gathering has royal connections dating back 900 years, but its “wee brother” is an opportunity for kids to try their hand in the very same arena.

This year, Braemar’s fantastic farmers’ market, the Ghillie’s Larder, will bring fresh, top-quality Aberdeenshire fare to the highland games arena.

After the prize-giving is finished, and the pipe bands beat the retreat from the field, there will be a family ceilidh in Braemar Village Hall with music provided by the Ellie McLaren trio.

Mr Hunter added: “Perhaps most exciting of all is the announcement by the RAF that Spitfire and Hurricane aircraft will roar overhead during the afternoon, to mark the occassion — a spectacle not to be missed.”

Entry to the games is by donation, with registration for all events on the day.

The full programme can be viewed here.