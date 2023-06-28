RAF aircrafts to roar over ‘bigger and better’ Braemar Junior Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RAF aircrafts to roar over ‘bigger and better’ Braemar Junior Games

Described as the "wee brother" of the world-famous Braemar Gathering, youngsters aged five to 18 will compete in a range of traditional Scottish events.

By Lauren Taylor
RAF combat planes to make "exciting" flyover above Braemar Junior Highland Games. Image: John Macpherson.
Iconic Spitfire and Hurricane RAF aircrafts will roar over the Cairngorms in celebration of the Braemar Junior Highland Games.

The RAF planes will perform a flypast in celebration of the annual family event while budding young athletes, pipers, drummers, and dancers show off their talents.

There will also be Highland dancing and piping contests throughout the games held on July 22.

All events take place at the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park — with organisers promising the popular event will be “bigger and better” this year.

People will be looking to the skies as the Spitfire and Hurricane aircrafts roar over the family event at around 3pm to mark the occasion.

An RAF fighter plane with the distinctive markings will fly over the celebrations.

RAF flyover ‘spectacle not to be missed’

Colin Hunter, organiser of the games, said: “We are delighted to announce that Braemar Junior Highland Games is back bigger and better for 2023.

“There’s a packed programme lined up for all the family to enjoy.

“Whether you’re a budding young piper, drummer, runner or dancer, or whether you’ve always wanted to try out some of the traditional highland games events like tossing the caber or throwing the hammer — there are opportunities for all ages and abilities under expert supervision.”

The Braemar Gathering has royal connections dating back 900 years, but its “wee brother” is an opportunity for kids to try their hand in the very same arena.

Youngsters will get a chance to try their hand at the crowd-pleasing toss of the caber.

This year, Braemar’s fantastic farmers’ market, the Ghillie’s Larder, will bring fresh, top-quality Aberdeenshire fare to the highland games arena.

After the prize-giving is finished, and the pipe bands beat the retreat from the field, there will be a family ceilidh in Braemar Village Hall with music provided by the Ellie McLaren trio.

Mr Hunter added: “Perhaps most exciting of all is the announcement by the RAF that Spitfire and Hurricane aircraft will roar overhead during the afternoon, to mark the occassion — a spectacle not to be missed.”

Entry to the games is by donation, with registration for all events on the day.

The full programme can be viewed here.

Highland Games Calendar 2023: All the events near you in the north and north-east

