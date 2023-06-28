Rhys Williams says former Liverpool teammate Leighton Clarkson sold him on Aberdeen move

New Aberdeen signing Rhys Williams said Leighton Clarkson convinced him that Pittodrie was the perfect destination for him.

The 22-year-old joined the Dons on a season-long loan from Liverpool on the same day Graeme Shinnie returned to the club on a three-year deal after leaving Wigan Athletic.

Clarkson enjoyed a successful loan spell with Aberdeen last season which turned into a permanent move from Liverpool this summer.

Williams is also hoping to enjoy a fruitful period in the Granite City

The defender wants to emulate Clarkson’s successful loan spell with the Dons and believes meeting some of his new Aberdeen teammates on holiday will help him settle in quickly.

In an interview with Red TV, he said: “I already know a few of the lads and Leighton spoke so highly of the place.

“We decided to go to Mykonos with Shayden Morris, Leighton and Jayden Richardson then we met Jack MacKenzie in Ibiza – so I already know a few of the boys.

“I only met them through Leighton. We organised the holiday and then we drafted people in.

“Leighton said he’d get the best two from Aberdeen and drafted in Jayden and Shayden!

“We had a good summer together.

“I didn’t know of the Aberdeen interest until the back end of this month.

“As soon as I spoke to Leighton and the gaffer, and learned about this team, there was only one place for me.

“Leighton was very complimentary of the club, the city, the staff and the players – so as soon as I came off the phone I knew where I was going.

“If I can follow on what he did here then it will be a successful season.

“Looking at what he did, he was superb and that’s the quality he has.

“If the fans get behind us like they did then I’m sure we can do something special.”

Williams is relishing being reunited with his former Liverpool teammate Clarkson.

He said: “Hopefully Leighton will be able to put a few on the back post for me like he used to do in the Liverpool days.

“If Leighton’s deliveries are on point I might get a few goals – we have worked on it for long enough over the years!

“We have known each other a long time, I have lived with him and we have always been really good friends.

“We have been on tours together, played in the first-team at Liverpool together.

“Everything I have done at Liverpool I have done with him so having him here will be a massive help to me.

“He will help me settle in on and off the pitch.”

Champions League experience

Williams made 19 appearances for the Liverpool first team, including 15 starts. He played in six Champions League group stage games in the 2020-21 campaign.

The 6ft 5in defender said: “Those experiences at Liverpool, playing in the Champions League and in the Premier League making my debut against Tottenham are things that will never leave me.

“They will stand me in good stead for what’s coming here.

“Playing in Europe is a stage where you can showcase your ability.

“Being able to come into a team playing in European football is massive for me.

“If we can be successful in that it would be fantastic.”

Williams, who was on loan at Blackpool last season, was impressed with the way Dons manager Barry Robson sold the move to Pittodrie.

He said: “The first thing I noticed about the gaffer is he’s honest, he didn’t try to blow smoke.

“He was direct, he told me he wants to polish me up as a player and there are things I need to improve on.

“But he also said I have qualities that by bringing them I can improve the back four.

“The honesty I got from him made me want to be part of it.

“He said hard work was the most important thing and I agree with him – that’s the same in any walk of life.”

And Williams is confident he can be part of a strong Dons rearguard when the 2023-24 season gets under way in August.

He added: “Playing with Angus MacDonald will help me, he’s got bags of experience and so does Kelle Roos, he’s played at a good level.

“I can’t wait to get out on the grass with them.”