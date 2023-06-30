Gallery: The Union Terrace Gardens grass is finally greener on the other side!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: The Union Terrace Gardens grass is finally greener on the other side!

The park reopened in December last year following a £30 million revamp - but lay bare up until a few days ago.

Union Terrace Gardens grass
The turf laying in Union Terrace Gardens (UTG) has been completed. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
By Denny Andonova

After six long months, the grass at the newly revamped Union Terrace Gardens has finally been laid.

The centrepiece of the £30 million park, which was bare up until just a few days ago, is now covered with fresh green grass for all to be enjoyed.

This will have to be just from afar for now though, as the public will not be permitted to step on the turf for at least another six weeks.

Aberdeen residents will not be allowed to lay a picnic or throw a frisbee with their friends probably until mid-August – as tempted as they might be.

Aberdeen City Council staff will use the time to nurture and groom the grass – cutting it once every three weeks and watering it regularly – to make it just perfect.

Regardless of the added wait of an extra six weeks when Aberdeen has already been waiting six months, completing the grass at Union Terrace Gardens is a milestone event in the long-running project.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick took a morning stroll in the gardens to check just how green the newly laid grass really is.

Union Terrace Gardens shining greener than ever:

Union Terrace Gardens

Union Terrace Gardens grass

Union Terrace Gardens grass

Union Terrace Gardens grass

