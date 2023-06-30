Gallery: The Union Terrace Gardens grass is finally greener on the other side!

After six long months, the grass at the newly revamped Union Terrace Gardens has finally been laid.

The centrepiece of the £30 million park, which was bare up until just a few days ago, is now covered with fresh green grass for all to be enjoyed.

This will have to be just from afar for now though, as the public will not be permitted to step on the turf for at least another six weeks.

Aberdeen residents will not be allowed to lay a picnic or throw a frisbee with their friends probably until mid-August – as tempted as they might be.

Aberdeen City Council staff will use the time to nurture and groom the grass – cutting it once every three weeks and watering it regularly – to make it just perfect.

Regardless of the added wait of an extra six weeks when Aberdeen has already been waiting six months, completing the grass at Union Terrace Gardens is a milestone event in the long-running project.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick took a morning stroll in the gardens to check just how green the newly laid grass really is.

Union Terrace Gardens shining greener than ever: