Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Confirmed: Our Union Street group taking over UTG pavilion as grass is finally laid

The taskforce set up to revitalise the Granite Mile will move in to the long-marketed premises early next week.

By Alastair Gossip
The Union Street pavilion (top left) in Union Terrace Gardens, which will soon be occupied but Our Union Street.
The Union Street pavilion in Union Terrace Gardens will soon be occupied. Drone image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson, March 2023

Aberdeen City Council is rolling out the green carpet ahead of the second Union Terrace Gardens pavilion being occupied next week.

The local authority has confirmed work is finally starting on turfing today.

The central section of the park will be fenced off for weeks to allow the grass to bed in.

It comes as Our Union Street, the coalition formed to revitalise the Granite Mile, moves in to the Union Street pavilion early next week.

Only one of the new buildings, at the Rosemount end of the Victorian park, has been occupied since the reopening in December.

Our Union Street’s moving in day will come only days after the taskforce reveals the key tenets of its work – whittling down thousands of suggestions from the public.

Union Terrace Gardens’ Union Street pavilion taken up for a ‘modest rent’

The pavilion Our Union Street will soon call home has been up for lease for nearly two years.

At the end of April, chief Bob Keiller announced he’d struck a deal to take the space. It was originally designed with a restaurant in mind.

Bob Keiller from Our Union Street laughing while being served food
Bob Keiller confirmed Our Union Street will take up their Granite Mile office space next week. Image: Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce

The three-storey premises will be rented for a “modest” figure, on the understanding Our Union Street will move out if a full-price tenant is found.

Mr Keiller told The P&J: “We’ve got the keys and we’re hoping to get some furniture in on Monday.

“I’m hoping to move in by then and start operating from there.

“It will be a place to marshall volunteers, deploy equipment and have meetings for those involved in planning projects.”

Sir Howard Bernstein: Union Terrace Gardens ‘tremendous, frankly’

They have been aided by one of the country’s leading city regeneration voices, Sir Howard Bernstein, who hailed the multi-million-pound renovations.

He steered redevelopment efforts after the 1996 IRA bombing of Manchester city centre.

Sir Howard Bernstein holding his hand out over a table
Sir Howard Bernstein offered Aberdeen business chiefs a helping hand, as they plot Union Street’s recovery. Image: Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce

And he was in Aberdeen to offer insight into the challenges facing the Granite Mile.

Sir Howard told The P&J: “There is great opportunity in Union Terrace Gardens, viewing that for the first time.

“It looks tremendous frankly. There are challenges as well as opportunities that need to be grappled with.

“But there is certainly no shortage of enthusiasm with the people here.

“Not just the council, the chamber, lots of business leaders and activists all of whom have a stake in the future of the city, want to take it forward and achieve its full potential.”

Visible presence amid criticism over UTG snags

Common Sense Coffee House and Bar has been trading in the Rosemount premises since September.

Meanwhile there is no news of a tenant being found for the remaining pavilion, near the Robert Burns statue in Union Terrace.

City officials have been told to provide the public with an update on the three properties, built as part of the recent £30 million UTG facelift.

A worker on the stairs of Union Terrace Gardens
Workers are tackling the snagging list in Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

They have also faced near constant pressure on snagging works on the much-maligned project.

But on Tuesday, subcontractors from Graeme W Cheyne Builders were onsite to address some of the pointing on the grand granite staircase.

In 2021, the firm hired for specialist work by main contractor Balfour Beatty, caused outrage as it left historically-protected granite unattended on private land in a leafy western Aberdeen suburb.

Council chiefs remain silent on when public toilets – declared open in mid-May – will actually be unlocked.

The future of Aberdeen

