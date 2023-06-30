Music from Aberdeen University to play key role in special ceremony for King Charles next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Music from Aberdeen University to play key role in special ceremony for King Charles next week

On Wednesday, the King will be presented with the Honours of Scotland at a national service of thanksgiving.

By Chris Cromar
Outside of King's College at Aberdeen University.
Musicians from Aberdeen University will be showcased at the national service of thanksgiving. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Music from Aberdeen University will be showcased at special ceremony for King Charles and Queen Camilla in Edinburgh next week.

On Wednesday July 5, the King and Queen will be presented with the Honours of Scotland at a national service of thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral.

A host of musical talents from the university will feature across the ceremony, beginning with a performance of “Caledonia” by honorary graduate Robert Lovie as part of the pre-service music.

King Charles and Queen Camilla sitting and watching on.
King Charles and Queen Camilla will be presented with the Honours of Scotland at a national service of thanksgiving on Wednesday. Image: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock.

John Frederick Hudson, a recent PhD graduate in composition, has arranged the music for Caledonia and an “All in the April Evening”.

Bachelor of Music graduate Joanna Gill has composed a new song to showcase the Doric language, which will be performed at the ceremony.

Her work “A Song of Thanksgiving and Dedication” was composed as a tribute to Aberdeen University chancellor Queen Camilla.

Joanna Gill has arranged the music for two songs, including ‘Caledonia’. Image: Aberdeen University.

It will be the first time that Doric has been sung at an Honours of Scotland service, with Gill saying: “It is a huge honour and privilege to be asked to write the music for this special Scottish folk song and a real thrill to be inspired by my home country for such a wonderful occasion.”

Three new works from the university’s composer Professor Paul Mealor will also feature in the service, including “Balmoral Flourishes”, which has been composed to mark the arrival of the King and Queen.

He will also become the first composer to set the Gaelic language in an Honours of Scotland service with “Còmhnaicheam An Àros Dhè” (“And I shall dwell in God’s House”).

Three new works by Professor Paul Mealor, including ‘Balmoral Flourishes’, will be performed at the ceremony. Image: Aberdeen University.

Prof Mealor’s, whose recessional march “The Call of Lochnagar” will sound as the royal couple leave the cathedral, said: “It is wonderful to see such an array of University of Aberdeen music feature in this very special service.

“As our chancellor for the last decade, Her Majesty Queen Camilla has been a staunch supporter of Aberdeen music and this is a wonderful platform to showcase the talent that exists within our community.

“It is always an honour to hear your work performed in such a beautiful setting and at such an important historical occasion.”

‘Proud of the success’

Aberdeen University’s chairman of music and head of school of language, literature, music and visual culture, Professor Chris Collins added: “We are delighted to see not only the strong representation of university music, but the celebration of Doric and Gaelic at Scotland’s service of dedication and thanksgiving.

“We are proud of the success of our graduates and it will be wonderful to hear their work performed by some of the nation’s most talented musicians at St Giles Cathedral.”

More from Press and Journal

Frederick Menzies has been named as the man who died in a collision on the A90 between St Fergus and Peterhead. Image: Police / DCT Media
Much-loved grandad named as victim of A90 crash near St Fergus
Barry Robson (R) and Neil Simpson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on June 29, Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson determined to build squad to cope with 'marathon' season
Graham Stewart and Chris Cox of Curium Resources.
New North Sea firm launched by former bosses of Spirit Energy and Faroe Petoleum
Stagecoach 53 service bus
In full: Stagecoach Bluebird's proposed timetable changes across Aberdeenshire
Fiona Fernie, Kevin Gaw, Artist Penny Downes at Aberdeen Beach
Can you collect them all? The Big Hop Trail bounces into action with colourful…
To go with story by Louise Glen. Forensic officers arrive a the home of Elizabeth Watson.Image: Facebook/ DC THomson. Picture shows; Forensic officers arrive a the home of Elizabeth Watson.. Peterhead. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 28/06/2023
Son in court accused of stabbing Peterhead mum to death
Four women, including Frances Thomson (who is retiring) standing.
She's coming out of the kitchen: Moray school cook retires after nearly 50 years
Dell of Spey in Aviemore.
Dell of Spey in Aviemore town centre flowing once again after four years
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley pictured during a match at Balmoral Stadium.
'It's not going to be easy': Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley aware of upcoming…
CR0043618 Neil Drysdale. Marischal Square, Aberdeen. Big Interview with Albert Thomson, former police officer turned poet, who is working with Ukrainian refugees in Aberdeen. Thursday 22nd June 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Albert Thomson's police career in Aberdeen inspired him to become a poet and champion…