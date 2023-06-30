Music from Aberdeen University to play key role in special ceremony for King Charles next week

Music from Aberdeen University will be showcased at special ceremony for King Charles and Queen Camilla in Edinburgh next week.

On Wednesday July 5, the King and Queen will be presented with the Honours of Scotland at a national service of thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral.

A host of musical talents from the university will feature across the ceremony, beginning with a performance of “Caledonia” by honorary graduate Robert Lovie as part of the pre-service music.

John Frederick Hudson, a recent PhD graduate in composition, has arranged the music for Caledonia and an “All in the April Evening”.

Bachelor of Music graduate Joanna Gill has composed a new song to showcase the Doric language, which will be performed at the ceremony.

Her work “A Song of Thanksgiving and Dedication” was composed as a tribute to Aberdeen University chancellor Queen Camilla.

It will be the first time that Doric has been sung at an Honours of Scotland service, with Gill saying: “It is a huge honour and privilege to be asked to write the music for this special Scottish folk song and a real thrill to be inspired by my home country for such a wonderful occasion.”

Three new works from the university’s composer Professor Paul Mealor will also feature in the service, including “Balmoral Flourishes”, which has been composed to mark the arrival of the King and Queen.

He will also become the first composer to set the Gaelic language in an Honours of Scotland service with “Còmhnaicheam An Àros Dhè” (“And I shall dwell in God’s House”).

Prof Mealor’s, whose recessional march “The Call of Lochnagar” will sound as the royal couple leave the cathedral, said: “It is wonderful to see such an array of University of Aberdeen music feature in this very special service.

“As our chancellor for the last decade, Her Majesty Queen Camilla has been a staunch supporter of Aberdeen music and this is a wonderful platform to showcase the talent that exists within our community.

“It is always an honour to hear your work performed in such a beautiful setting and at such an important historical occasion.”

‘Proud of the success’

Aberdeen University’s chairman of music and head of school of language, literature, music and visual culture, Professor Chris Collins added: “We are delighted to see not only the strong representation of university music, but the celebration of Doric and Gaelic at Scotland’s service of dedication and thanksgiving.

“We are proud of the success of our graduates and it will be wonderful to hear their work performed by some of the nation’s most talented musicians at St Giles Cathedral.”