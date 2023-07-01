Campaigners threaten to sue over ‘unlawful’ approval for £8.1 billion Rosebank project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Campaigners threaten to sue over ‘unlawful’ approval for £8.1 billion Rosebank project

Pressure group Uplift claims UK Government may have failed to assess full environmental impact

By Andrew Dykes
Rosebank protestor Naroa Hammerson.
Campaigner Naroa Hammerson makes no bones about her thoughts on Rosebank. Image: Andrew Cawley

Campaigners have written to the UK Government and regulators threatening to launch legal action should they approve development of Equinor’s Rosebank oilfield in the North Sea.

Formal approval of the 300 million-barrel development west of Shetland is widely expected within days.

It follows a long-running deliberation process that has seen numerous political showdowns and protests by pressure groups.

Environmental concerns

Campaign group Uplift now says it has written to both Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Grant Shapps and the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), saying it has “strong grounds” to make the case that an approval of Rosebank “would be unlawful”.

Uplift claims there are potential failures in ensuring a “transparent and participatory” decision-making process, and that development of the project may be incompatible with the UK’s climate targets.

The group also alleges the government has potentially failed to assess the full environmental impact caused by the burning of oil produced on the field, and its wider impact on the marine environment.

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Grant Shapps
Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Grant Shapps. Image: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

In particular, the group has pointed to the project’s development plan,

This includes laying a pipeline through the Faroe-Shetland “sponge belt” – a protected area of the North Sea.

Uplift claims doing so would impact the “fragile ecosystem” of the region, affecting rare marine creatures like sea sponges and quahogs (a bivalve mollusc that lives buried in sandy seabeds all around the UK).

A spokesman for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said: “The UK’s climate commitments are set in law. As a net importer of oil and gas and a fast-declining producer, new oil and gas licences simply reduce the fall in the UK supply; they do not increase it on current levels.”

Proposals for new fields are a matter for the regulators and subject to “extensive scrutiny”, he added.

‘Calamitous’ impact

Equinor, which is operator for Rosebank and a stakeholder alongside junior partner Ithaca Energy, has pushed back a final investment decision on numerous occasions.

But the Norwegian energy giant is expected to make a call this year, unlocking a promised £8.1 billion investment and more than 1,600 jobs.

Tessa Khan, climate lawyer and executive director of Uplift, said: “We have repeatedly raised concerns about the calamitous environmental impacts of Rosebank.

“This government seems determined to bury its head in the sand.

Uplift director Tessa Khan.
Uplift director Tessa Khan. Image: Uplift

“Aside from the abundant evidence that new oil and gas projects are incompatible with a safe climate, the approach the government is taking to a decision on Rosebank gives us strong grounds to believe that an approval of the project would be unlawful.”

Ms Khan added: “Our planet can no longer sustain new oil and gas, and our broken energy system in the UK certainly can’t. Given that our addiction to fossil fuels is at the root of the energy crisis facing this country, this government should be 100% focused on ways to lower UK energy bills.

“Instead, through tax breaks, they are effectively pouring money into the coffers of oil companies Ithaca Energy and Equinor, which is majority-owned by the Norwegian state.”

Our planet can no longer sustain new oil and gas, and our broken energy system in the UK certainly can’t.”

Tessa Khan, Uplift.

NSTA has previously said it has “full confidence” in data showing the sector is “on track” to reach and possibly surpass its carbon emissions reduction target by the end of the decade.

And earlier this week Energy Security Minister Graham Stuart said that to not approve the project would make sense only in a “parallel universe”.

Meanwhile, Green Party MP Caroline Lucas has warned approving the development would be a “last ditch, desperate attempt to justify propping up the fossil fuel industry”.

Legal challenges

The government’s stance on North Sea oil and gas is facing a growing number of legal challenges.

Greenpeace is taking action over new licensing for North Sea exploration and official approval for Shell’s Jackdaw field. It is also “closely monitoring developments” for new fields including Cambo and Rosebank.

