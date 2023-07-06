Building of more than 300 new council homes in Aberdeen back on track

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Building of more than 300 new council homes in Aberdeen back on track

They will be built in the Craighill and Kincorth areas.

By Chris Cromar
An artist's impression of council housing at the former Craighill school site in Kincorth, Aberdeen.
An artist's impression of council housing at Craighill. Image: JM Architects.

Two new council housing developments in Aberdeen which were put on hold due to high costs in the construction sector are back on track.

The move will also include new planning applications and re-tendering for more than 300 homes at Craighill and Kincorth.

Aberdeen City Council temporarily stopped building work at the sites last year due to rising building costs.

Artist's impression of Craighill housing.
What some of the housing at Craighill is expected to look like. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

This resulted in work, which started in December 2021, being paused on 212 new homes at the former Kincorth Academy site, as well as as a further 99 at Craighill.

A report to the authority’s Finance and Resources Committee said the preferred approach will be to progress both sites simultaneously, although it recognised there is an acceptance that some phasing may be required.

General slowdown of inflation

It said in the context of the wider construction market, a general slowdown in terms of inflationary pressures is beginning to be seen, with a reduction on confirmed orders starting on site for most contractors.

These developments are two of a number being undertaken by Aberdeen City Council – including in Bridge of Don, Kaimhill and Tillydrone – and aims to help address a long-term shortage of affordable social rented housing in the city.

Councillor Miranda Radley sitting down in the Aberdeen City Council chamber.
Councillor Miranda Radley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Convener of Aberdeen City Council’s Housing, Communities and Public Protection Committee, Miranda Radley said: “We are carrying out a re-tendering exercise, with a new planning application for the sites at Craighill and Kincorth, given the positive outcome we saw with the lower price for Tillydrone School.

“The properties at Craighill and Kincorth will be energy efficient, low maintenance and built to an extremely high standard to ensure they are fit for the future using funding received from the Scottish Government.”

