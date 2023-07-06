Building of more than 300 new council homes in Aberdeen back on track

Two new council housing developments in Aberdeen which were put on hold due to high costs in the construction sector are back on track.

The move will also include new planning applications and re-tendering for more than 300 homes at Craighill and Kincorth.

Aberdeen City Council temporarily stopped building work at the sites last year due to rising building costs.

This resulted in work, which started in December 2021, being paused on 212 new homes at the former Kincorth Academy site, as well as as a further 99 at Craighill.

A report to the authority’s Finance and Resources Committee said the preferred approach will be to progress both sites simultaneously, although it recognised there is an acceptance that some phasing may be required.

General slowdown of inflation

It said in the context of the wider construction market, a general slowdown in terms of inflationary pressures is beginning to be seen, with a reduction on confirmed orders starting on site for most contractors.

These developments are two of a number being undertaken by Aberdeen City Council – including in Bridge of Don, Kaimhill and Tillydrone – and aims to help address a long-term shortage of affordable social rented housing in the city.

Convener of Aberdeen City Council’s Housing, Communities and Public Protection Committee, Miranda Radley said: “We are carrying out a re-tendering exercise, with a new planning application for the sites at Craighill and Kincorth, given the positive outcome we saw with the lower price for Tillydrone School.

“The properties at Craighill and Kincorth will be energy efficient, low maintenance and built to an extremely high standard to ensure they are fit for the future using funding received from the Scottish Government.”