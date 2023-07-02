Cost cutting at new Riverbank School could pay for Tillydrone’s Cruyff Court

Millions saved on the construction of a new primary school in Aberdeen could prop up hopes of a new sports facility nearby.

Tillydrone is in line for the city’s third Cruyff Court, which is an artificial sports and activity pitch built in the name of all-time footballing great Johann Cruyff.

His foundation, alongside the Denis Law Legacy Trust, have already built two in Aberdeen, working with the city council.

The Denis Law Cruyff Court, in Catherine Street off George Street, was the first to provide the city’s children with a safe space to play in 2017.

It cost £200,000.

The Tullos facility, named after late Dons great Neale Cooper, was built two years later for £300,000.

Plans for a third, the Cruyff Court Willie Miller in Tillydrone, have been rocked by the soaring inflation and construction costs.

Miller led Aberdeen to European glory in 1983, and he and his Gothenburg Great team-mates gained Freedom of the City earlier this year.

Inflation continues to trouble Aberdeen construction projects

Despite unveiling the former Pittodrie skipper as the face of the latest Cruyff Court last August, little progress has been made since.

The local authority has gone to market to find a contractor to build it.

But the one company who quoted for the work late last year wanted “significantly” more than the council had budgeted for.

“Considering the funding gap, this could not be accepted,” said council chief capital projects officer John Wilson.

Building activity next door, at the site of the new Riverbank School, was halted in 2022 while the council retendered the project.

With prices soaring, the new Tillydrone school was set to cost £10m more than first planned.

Global events like the Russian invasion of Ukraine, among other factors, have forced construction costs up.

The Union Terrace Gardens revamp hit £30m due to the same market troubles.

But the council’s stalling in Tillydrone managed to claw £6m off the cost of the new school when a new deal was struck with Robertson Construction.

The builders were also asked to name their price to put in the Cruyff Court.

However, their quote was even higher than the first the council received.

What now for Tillydrone’s Cruyff Court Willie Miller?

Now, chief capital projects officer John Wilson is suggesting the £6m school saving could help meet the inflated cost of the adjacent Cruyff Court.

In a report to councillors, he wrote: “Based on the tender exercises carried out to date, additional funding is required for the full project scope to be delivered.”

He wants to go back to the market again to find a firm able to build the sports pitch by the end of March.

The alternative to using the Riverbank savings – applying for national funding – would delay the project well into next year.

And even then, Mr Wilson concedes “there is no certainty” they would be successful in getting a grant.

He is expected to spell out confidential financial details of the project behind closed doors at the Town House on Wednesday.