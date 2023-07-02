Cost cutting at new Riverbank School could pay for Tillydrone’s Cruyff Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cost cutting at new Riverbank School could pay for Tillydrone’s Cruyff Court

Millions saved building a school next door could help pay for the artificial playing field in Tillydrone.

By Alastair Gossip
There are hopes Tillydrone will have its own Cruyff Court, like the city's first in Catherine Street, by the end of March. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
There are hopes Tillydrone will have its own Cruyff Court, like the city's first in Catherine Street, by the end of March. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Millions saved on the construction of a new primary school in Aberdeen could prop up hopes of a new sports facility nearby.

Tillydrone is in line for the city’s third Cruyff Court, which is an artificial sports and activity pitch built in the name of all-time footballing great Johann Cruyff.

His foundation, alongside the Denis Law Legacy Trust, have already built two in Aberdeen, working with the city council.

Balon d'Or winner Denis Law skins youngsters on the Cruyff Court named in his honour at its opening in 2017. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Balon d’Or winner Denis Law skins youngsters on the Cruyff Court named in his honour at its opening in 2017. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The Denis Law Cruyff Court, in Catherine Street off George Street, was the first to provide the city’s children with a safe space to play in 2017.

It cost £200,000.

The Tullos facility, named after late Dons great Neale Cooper, was built two years later for £300,000.

Plans for a third, the Cruyff Court Willie Miller in Tillydrone, have been rocked by the soaring inflation and construction costs.

Miller led Aberdeen to European glory in 1983, and he and his Gothenburg Great team-mates gained Freedom of the City earlier this year.

Inflation continues to trouble Aberdeen construction projects

Despite unveiling the former Pittodrie skipper as the face of the latest Cruyff Court last August, little progress has been made since.

The local authority has gone to market to find a contractor to build it.

But the one company who quoted for the work late last year wanted “significantly” more than the council had budgeted for.

“Considering the funding gap, this could not be accepted,” said council chief capital projects officer John Wilson.

The council saved £6 million by asking for new quotes to build the replacement Riverbank School in Tillydrone, next door to the proposed Cruyff Court site. Image: Aberdeen City Council
The council saved £6 million by asking for new quotes to build the replacement Riverbank School in Tillydrone, next door to the proposed Cruyff Court site. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Building activity next door, at the site of the new Riverbank School, was halted in 2022 while the council retendered the project.

With prices soaring, the new Tillydrone school was set to cost £10m more than first planned.

Global events like the Russian invasion of Ukraine, among other factors, have forced construction costs up.

The Union Terrace Gardens revamp hit £30m due to the same market troubles.

But the council’s stalling in Tillydrone managed to claw £6m off the cost of the new school when a new deal was struck with Robertson Construction.

The builders were also asked to name their price to put in the Cruyff Court.

However, their quote was even higher than the first the council received.

What now for Tillydrone’s Cruyff Court Willie Miller?

Now, chief capital projects officer John Wilson is suggesting the £6m school saving could help meet the inflated cost of the adjacent Cruyff Court.

Europe-conquering Dons captain Willie Miller got the ball rolling at the Tillydrone Cruyff Court site in August, as Kiara Coutts, David Suttie, and councillors Alex Nicoll and Ian Yuill watch on. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Continent-conquering Dons captain Willie Miller got the ball rolling at the Tillydrone Cruyff Court site in August, as Kiara Coutts, David Suttie, and councillors Alex Nicoll and Ian Yuill watch on. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

In a report to councillors, he wrote: “Based on the tender exercises carried out to date, additional funding is required for the full project scope to be delivered.”

He wants to go back to the market again to find a firm able to build the sports pitch by the end of March.

The alternative to using the Riverbank savings – applying for national funding – would delay the project well into next year.

And even then, Mr Wilson concedes “there is no certainty” they would be successful in getting a grant.

He is expected to spell out confidential financial details of the project behind closed doors at the Town House on Wednesday.

