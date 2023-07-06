Legendary illustrator of Roald Dahl books Sir Quentin Blake to showcase work at Aberdeen Art Gallery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment What's On

Legendary illustrator of Roald Dahl books Sir Quentin Blake to showcase work at Aberdeen Art Gallery

The exhibitions are on tour from the Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration and open to the public on Saturday, July 8.

By Cameron Roy
Legendary illustrator of Roald Dahl books Sir Quentin Blake will showcase his work at Aberdeen Art Gallery. Image: Aberdeen Art Gallery.
Legendary illustrator of Roald Dahl books Sir Quentin Blake will showcase his work at Aberdeen Art Gallery. Image: Aberdeen Art Gallery.

Sir Quentin Blake. the famous illustrator of 18 Roald Dahl books will showcase his work at Aberdeen Art Gallery.

There will be two exhibitions of the 90-year-old’s work on display at Quentin Blake: Illustrating Verse and Quentin Blake: Book Covers.

Both exhibitions will be open to the public from Saturday, July 8 to September, 17.

During his career, Blake has illustrated over 300 books, and in 2002 he won the international Hans Christian Andersen Award which is the highest recognition available to creators of children’s books.

Now the literary legend is bringing his magic touch to the north-east.

His exhibitions will be complemented with a family fun Doric take on the exhibition where performer Scriever Shane Strachan reads Scots versions of Roald Dah’s Fantastic Mr Fox and Revolting Rhymes.

Sir Quentin Blake has had a legendary career. Image: Aberdeen Art Gallery.

Aberdeen Art Gallery resident illustrator Megan Smith will also be on hand to sketch portraits of visitors in the style of their favourite imagined children’s book.

What will Sir Quentin Blake display at Aberdeen Art Gallery?

Illustrating Verse is the first-ever exhibition dedicated to Blake’s illustrations of poetry which he has done throughout his 60-year career.

Many of his own books feature rhymes and songs, and he has collaborated with writers including Michael Rosen and Roald Dahl.

As well as artwork for popular nursery rhymes and classic stories, it will feature unseen works from Blake’s archive, such as surreal illustrations for Sylvia Plath’s The Bed Book and mischievous cats for T. S. Elliot’s The Song of Jellicles.

Image: Aberdeen Art Gallery.

Sketchbooks and rough drawings give a rare insight into Blake’s writing and book design process as well as the creation of characters for Roald Dahl’s novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and his own Mr Magnolia.

Quentin Blake to show book covers from 1960’s to present day

The second exhibition, Book Covers, features 60 of Blake’s book covers from the 1960s to the present day.

It will go from mid-century Penguin paperbacks to finely crafted special editions and family-friendly poetry books.

First editions will be shown alongside reproductions of original artwork from Blake’s archive that show how he combines typography, dynamic layout and his unique way of drawing to create playful designs

Councillor Martin Greig, Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokesman said: “We are delighted to be able to display this amazing selection of Quentin Blake’s work.

“Visitors of all ages will get much pleasure from seeing these splendid original works from the artist’s studio, many on show for the very first time.”

The Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration which is touring the exhibitions said: “We are thrilled that it will be A Quentin Blake Summer at Aberdeen Art Gallery, with not one, but two of our touring exhibitions opening this July.

“We work closely with our founder Quentin to create exhibitions that offer visitors a unique look into his incredible practice through rough drawings, sketchbooks, first editions and reproductions of original artwork from his archives.”

A Quentin Blake Summer is complemented by a number of exciting events at the Art Gallery including Family fun: Doric take on Quentin Blake where Scots Scriever Shane Strachan reads Scots versions of Roald Dah’s Fantastic Mr Fox and Revolting Rhymes.

Family fun: Illustrating you sees our resident illustrator Megan Smith sketch your portrait in the style of an imagined children’s book.

Adult tickets cost £5 and children under 16 enter for free.

More from Press and Journal

Picture by SANDY McCOOK 22nd October '22 Royal National Mod, Perth 2022. Zander McDade (centre) of Perth and Kinross hands over the Mod flag to Leader of Renfrewshire Council, Lorraine Cameron ahead of next years Mod in Paisley.
Organisers of Royal National Mod unveil line-up of events ahead of Paisley festival
Ross Doohan in action for Ross County.
Aberdeen swoop for Forest Green Rovers goalkeeper Ross Doohan
Police car at the scene of an incident.
Man, 61, dies following electric bike crash near Ballater
An artist's impression of council housing at the former Craighill school site in Kincorth, Aberdeen.
Building of more than 300 new council homes in Aberdeen back on track
4 July 2023. Nairn County FC,Station Park,Nairn,IV12 5LT. This is from the pre-season friendly match between Nairn County FC and Ross County FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Nairn Wayne Mackintosh and Ross County Mathew Wright CREDIT: JASPERIMAGE
Wayne Mackintosh stays at Nairn; Strathspey sign Caelan Mutch
Blether at North Deeside Road in Cults.
Food review: Easy Sunday morning at Blether coffee shop in Cults
A group of people pose together smiling, some with luggage.
How the Scottish Queer International Film Festival helped bring trans people in the Western…
The Flower Room is in Deeside Deli in Ballater. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
The Flower Room at Deeside Deli is making Ballater look blooming lovely one bouquet…
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Peter Jolly/Shutterstock (10595351b) Inverness High Street at 1pm today, Thursday 26th March 2020 Coronavirus outbreak, Scotland, UK - 26 Mar 2020
Muggers threatened to stab cyclist for his iPhone and passcode
TV presenter Fiona Phillips, left, has been diagnosed with early on-set dementia, as was Cruden Bay resident Martin Robertson, right. Both want to overhaul the public perception of dementia. Image: PA Wire/Scottish Dementia Alumni
Fiona Phillips can help dispel dementia stigma, says Cruden Bay man living with disease