Three Tall Ships to sail into Port of Aberdeen this month

Three magnificent Tall Ships will sail into Aberdeen this month ahead of the races returning to the city in 2025.

TS Royalist, the winner of the Tall Ship Races 2017, will be the first to arrive on Thursday July 13.

She will be welcomed to the Port of Aberdeen by the Sea Cadets who will then join the crew on a skill-building voyage.

The following week, the Swedish sail training vessel, Atlantica, and the grand Norwegian Statsraad Lehmkuhl will stop in Aberdeen on July 21 and 22 on their way to Shetland.

Tall Ships will arrive in Aberdeen this month

The arrival of the ships marks the two-year countdown until Aberdeen hosts the Tall Ship Races, which is expected to draw an attendance of up to half a million people.

This year, the city has been selected as a “Cruise in Company Guest Harbour” with visitors given access to attractions in the city and ticket holders able to step onboard the Statsraad Lehmkuhl to learn about its history.

Lord Provost of Aberdeen, David Cameron, said the arrival of the three ships “is a great curtain raiser” for the 2025 event.

He said: “As ever, I am sure local people will respond enthusiastically to the berthing of these three beautiful vessels in our port. Demand is sure to be high among Aberdonians and tourists to see the ships and set foot on board the Lehmkuhl.”

Opportunities for trainees in Aberdeen

Port of Aberdeen is supporting two trainees through Sail Training Shetland who will embark on the Atlantica’s competitive journey from Aberdeen to Lerwick, Arendal and Gothenburg.

Trainee Rebecca Owen, 19, from Banchory, said: “I am really looking forward to sailing out of my home port, as well as seeing some beautiful coastlines from Atlantica.

“I am very grateful to have this opportunity to adventure as well as broaden my horizons and meet so many new people.”

Megan Downie, 24, from Northfield, said: “I am so happy and excited to be a part of the Tall Ships Races in 2023. I just can’t wait to get out on the water to just feel free.

“I am so thankful for this opportunity and grateful to Port of Aberdeen for giving me this chance to take part in this experience.”

Bob Sanguinetti, chief executive of Port of Aberdeen, added: “We’re incredibly proud to be hosting these illustrious Tall Ships and their crews.

“Aberdeen’s maritime history runs deep and these events are a wonderful opportunity to celebrate it, inspiring a new generation of sailors.

“The Tall Ships Races provide incredible experiences for young people to develop, learn new skills and see the world.

“We are delighted to sponsor our trainees, Rebecca and Megan, as it underscores our commitment to creating opportunities and nurturing a diverse and dynamic maritime industry.”