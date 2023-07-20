Bridge of Don man who suffered cardiac arrest at 23 raises £2,000 for lifesavers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Bridge of Don man who suffered cardiac arrest at 23 raises £2,000 for lifesavers

Bradley Smith organised a charity walk for the Scottish Ambulance Service, crediting their swift response for saving his life.

By Jenna Scott
Sinead Reid and Bradley Smith raised £2,000 for the paramedics who saved his life. Image: Bradley Smith.
Sinead Reid and Bradley Smith raised £2,000 for the paramedics who saved his life. Image: Bradley Smith.

It’s been 10 months since Bradley Smith got down on one knee to pop the question – just weeks after his bride-to-be saved his life.

If it weren’t for fiancee Sinead Reid’s heroic actions, Mr Smith wouldn’t be here to plan their upcoming wedding.

On July 15 last year, he went into cardiac arrest at their home in Bridge of Don – at the age of just 23.

Miss Reid, 22,  sprung into action and performed CPR for 12 minutes until paramedics arrived.

Today, 24-year-old Mr Smith is “trying to take each day as it is” as he continues his road to recovery.

This has included a 15.7K walk through the city to raise money for the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS).

Bradley Smith was determined to complete the 15.7k journey. Image: Bradley Smith.

Mr Smith was joined by Miss Reid and their loved ones and they raised £2,000.

Earlier this week, the couple presented the cheque to the paramedics who raced to Mr Smith’s rescue one year ago.

Support from all over

Hailing the 999 heroes, he said: “They came so fast, and if it wasn’t for them, there wouldn’t have been a defib straight onto me. That’s what saved me.”

He also said he was taken aback by the support of so many people rallying around their fundraiser.

“It was good to see that everyone was there. Everyone came out the woodwork,” Mr Smith added.

Sinead Reid originally thought Bradley Smith was playing with pooch Brucey when he collapsed. Image: Sinead Reid.

Miss Reid previously told how they had received support from “people he doesn’t really speak to”.

She said: “I think it’s because it’s so close to home, and it’s probably really scary for people who are the same age as Bradley, knowing that this could also happen to them.”

Mr Smith, who led an active lifestyle, believes his “mystery” cardiac arrest came “completely out of the blue” and reiterated that “this does happen to anyone”.

He has since had an S-ICD implanted, an electrical device that monitors the heart and can treat fast rhythms.

He can no longer able participate in Muay Thai, something he enjoyed prior to his cardiac arrest, but is “slowly getting back to normal” on the golf course as well as a phased return to work.

However, he still struggles to recall the 31 days he spent in hospital.

Bradley Smith woke up in intensive care with no idea he’d suffered a cardiac arrest. Image: Sinead Reid.

He said: “All I remember is coming home from work, seeing my dog Brucey and that was it.”

Next up: the wedding

Although Mr Smith is “still dealing with everything”, he is making more progress every day, and is ready to tackle his next challenge: wedding planning.

The mechanical technician proposed to Miss Reid last September.

He said: “I’m fairly easy-going, trying to take each day as it is. I’m putting what happened to me to the back of my mind, and I’ve proposed to Sinead, so we’re sorting a wedding out.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We are really pleased to hear that Mr Smith has made such a good recovery and highly commend Miss Reid’s life-saving actions that day. Every second counts when someone has had a cardiac arrest and early CPR and use of a defibrillator is essential to increasing the chances of survival.

“We are extremely grateful for the donation to the Scottish Ambulance Service and we wish Mr Smith all the very best as he continues his recovery.  We would encourage more people to learn CPR and you can find out more information here: Home – Save a Life for Scotland. By taking the time to learn these skills you could save a life one day.”

More from News

A dingo walks on a beach on K’gari on Monday (AuBC/Channel 7/Channel 9/AP)
Dingo pack leader killed after attacking jogger on Australian tourist island
Emergency services work at a building destroyed by a Russian attack in Mykolaiv, Ukraine (National Police of Ukraine/AP)
At least 21 injured in third night of Russian air attacks on Ukraine’s south
Matthew Jordan got the Open under way (Richard Sellers/PA)
Matthew Jordan uses home advantage to good effect with fast start at 151st Open
Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the Women’s World Cup in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland (Abbie Parr/AP)
Women’s World Cup security heightened after deadly shooting in Auckland
The grand Statsraad Lehmkuhl is a stunning three-masted barque
Tall Ships to sail into Port of Aberdeen this weekend
US Agency for International Development administrator Samantha Power speaks during a press conference at the Port of Odesa, joined by Ukrainian minister of infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov, centre, and US ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, in Odesa, Ukraine, on Tuesday (Libkos/AP)
Russia preparing for attacks on civilian ships in Black Sea, White House claims
The Civil Aviation Authority rated accessibility at Heathrow as ‘poor’ for the first quarter of the year to the end of March (Alamy/PA)
Heathrow service for disabled passengers substandard over 12-month period – CAA
Royal Liverpool member Matthew Jordan was given the honour of starting the 151st Open on his home course (Richard Sellers/PA)
Royal Liverpool member Matthew Jordan gets 151st Open under way at Hoylake
Protesters scale a wall at the Swedish embassy in Baghdad on Thursday (Ali Jabar/AP)
Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad ahead of Stockholm Koran burning
Artist's impression of proposed £6 million development at North Kessock.
£6 million retail and electric vehicle charging scheme planned for North Kessock