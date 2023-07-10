Gallery: School summer holidays get off to a scorching start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: School summer holidays get off to a scorching start

The sun across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray has come out to play just in time for the beginning of the school's summer holidays.

Arlo Skene, 2, Zac Skene, 5, Reni Bryden, 2 building sand castles this morning!  Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Arlo Skene, 2, Zac Skene, 5, Reni Bryden, 2 building sand castles this morning!  Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By The AV team

The people of the north-east have been making the most of the midsummer heat.

Residents from across the area have been getting stuck into the holiday season.

Aberdeen Beach, always a popular destination when it gets toasty, has seen a roaring trade as families make the most of their newfound freedom.

And a National Teddy Bear picnic has also been held at Pitmedden Gardens in Aberdeenshire, with Frankie and Lola’s soft play in Inverness attracting crowds of young families.

While most of the north-east enjoyed the sunshine, streets in Elgin were flooded following an intense thunder and lightning storm shortly before 3pm before the sun quickly returned.

The Press and Journal’s photographers have been out snapping the best of the action.

Family’s enjoying Aberdeen Beach on the first day of school holidays. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A very determined golden lab chasing his ball in the sea. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Hot enough for a dip! These brave ladies would agree. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A number of people wandered along the beach today as the sun shined. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Libby, 4, and Rogan Glass, 7 splashing around in the waves. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A beautiful late morning sunny scene that our photographer Kenny captured whilst visiting the beach today.  Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Family’s enjoying Duthie Park on the first day of school holidays. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Frisbee time! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Theo Poole, 1 playing on his scooter. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Harvey Bradley, 5, with his boat. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Mitchell McColl , 7 having fun playing on the climbing frames. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Logan Alexander, 12 enjoying playing in Duthie Park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Enjoying the teddy bears picnic at Pitmedden Gardens are Dave and Aisha Berkane, 7 years with Rebecca Davidson and 7 year old Jacob Whitelaw. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
6 year old Ailish Adamson cuddling her bunny toy at the picnic for National Teddy Bear Picnic Day! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
4 year old Emilia and mum Jo Dillon sitting on their picnic blanket in the gardens. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
6 year old Celeste Craig and 7 year old Arthur Reekie enjoying some fun games in Pitmedden Gardens. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Gerlie Murray and her daughter 7 year old Stephanie enjoying their picnic. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
5 year old Amelia Irvine, 5 year old Aurora Allen and 7 year old Cailan Masson having a tea party! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
7 year old Cailan Masson and 5 year old Amelia Irvine with storyteller Liz Bulloch. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
7 year old Nina Corsair and Louisa Stratton strolling through Pitmedden Gardens for the Teddy Bear’s Picnic Day! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The weather took a bit of a turn- heavy rain near Pitmedden. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Roads were flooded with the sudden thunder storm today. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Up north in Elgin the heavy rain also disrupted the streets. Image: David Mackay/DCT Media
Good job no one was walking along these pavements!  Image: David Mackay/DCT Media
More heavy rain in Elgin. Image: David Mackay/DCT Media
However not all doom and gloom as Frankie and Lola’s soft play Teddy Bear’s picnic took place earlier today. Mum Jennifer McGlashan with daughter Sophia who is 5 today! Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Jake Smith from Dingwall, 5 years old also enjoyed the Teddy Bear’s Picnic National Day in Inverness. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Alexis 5 and Peyton Murray 6 from Aberdeen enjoying hanging out with Frankie the Bear! Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Jacob McCourt Inverness, 5 years old enjoying playing in the soft play with the other kids. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Connie Hartley, Dog Bailey and Tommy 18 Months enjoying Findhorn beach.<br />Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Bailey the dog! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Cesar Campos 8 riding on Findhorn beach. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Cesar Campos 8 and Lennon Longsworth 8 enjoy cycling on Findhorn beach. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Connie Hartley with Tommy 18 months. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Findhorn beach. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

