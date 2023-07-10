Gallery: School summer holidays get off to a scorching start

The people of the north-east have been making the most of the midsummer heat.

The sun across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray has come out to play just in time for the beginning of the school’s summer holidays.

Residents from across the area have been getting stuck into the holiday season.

Aberdeen Beach, always a popular destination when it gets toasty, has seen a roaring trade as families make the most of their newfound freedom.

And a National Teddy Bear picnic has also been held at Pitmedden Gardens in Aberdeenshire, with Frankie and Lola’s soft play in Inverness attracting crowds of young families.

While most of the north-east enjoyed the sunshine, streets in Elgin were flooded following an intense thunder and lightning storm shortly before 3pm before the sun quickly returned.

The Press and Journal’s photographers have been out snapping the best of the action.