Caley Thistle target fourth striker as trialist gets shot at Nairn County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle target fourth striker as trialist gets shot at Nairn County

English striker poised to get second Inverness run-out in final friendly before the Viaplay Cup kicks off.

By By Paul Chalk and Callum Law
Trialist Harry Lodovica looked lively for Caley Thistle against Elgin City and will be aiming to shine against Nairn County in a bid to win a deal. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Trialist Harry Lodovica looked lively for Caley Thistle against Elgin City and will be aiming to shine against Nairn County in a bid to win a deal. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Caley Thistle will have a second look at trialist Harry Lodovica at Nairn County on Tuesday as the Championship club seek to add further firepower.

Inverness head to Highland League hosts Nairn on the back of their 4-1 weekend win against a weakened League Two Elgin City.

Just 90 minutes before kick-off, highly-rated striker Adam Brooks joined ICT from champions Celtic on a two-year deal, and he is fit and ready to make his debut at Station Park.

Also expected to feature is 24-year-old attacker Harry Lodovica, who is on trial with the Caley Jags.

He played in the second half against Elgin and had a goal disallowed for offside.

Lodovica was at Chelmsford City in National League South last term and was recently reportedly joined Isthmian League Division One North outfit Aveley.

However, it seems like he’s now keen to have a shot at winning his first contract at a Scottish club and will be out to impress head coach Billy Dodds.

ICT fielded a different teams per half against Elgin and the plan remains the same at Nairn as the club shape up for Saturday’s Viaplay Cup opener against League Two visitors Bonnyrigg Rose.

First-team coach Barry Wilson was delighted to get Brooks on board, a sharp-shooter, who hit 13 goals in 19 Lowland League games for Celtic’s B side last term.

Brooks won’t be the final signing

However, they want more reinforcements to lend support to Billy Mckay and Austin Samuels, who both recently penned new deals.

He said: “We have been looking for a striker or two. Adam is quick, sharp and only 19.

“From what we have seen of him, he looks a real prospect, so we were excited to get him going on Monday and hopefully he might get involved on Tuesday night.

“We also had a trialist up front on Saturday, so we might run our eyes over him on Tuesday as well.

“Getting Adam tied up was great on Saturday and we followed it up with the game. We’re in a good place.”

Adam Brooks settles in at Caley Thistle after signing a two-year deal after moving on from Celtic. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Adam Brooks has joined Inverness from Celtic. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Switching sides at half-times works

Wilson was happy with the performance from the team and feels it’s vital for all players to be kept within the same minute-range before the weekend’s competitive kick-off.

He said: “It keeps everyone on the same kind of fitness levels.

“You could overplay some players, while some could be underplayed, so it was important to have a balance.

“We will have a look at Tuesday night and probably do something similar so they are all at similar fitness levels going into the League Cup campaign.

“The most important thing from Saturday is we had no injuries because we need to have a better season than last season on that front.”

Entry to the Elgin game was free on Saturday, with donations going to the Section 94 group’s Raise the Roof campaign, which is set out to fund a covering for the West Enclosure of the Caledonian Stadium.

Just over 1000 fans enjoyed the game in the searing heat and Wilson said they will have a role to play as the club aims for promotion to the Premiership in 2014.

He added: “The support is going to be vital this season as we try to put together a campaign where we’re trying to push at the top of the table.”

Davidson relishing Caley Jags’ test

Meanwhile, Nairn striker Scott Davidson believes facing Caley Thistle will be a valuable exercise.

The fixture is the Wee County’s second friendly against full-time opposition after losing 3-1 to Ross County last week.

Davidson, who is a former Caley Thistle youth player said: “It’s always good to test yourselves against full-time teams in pre-season.

“Last week against Ross County we did well for the first half an hour, the goals we conceded were avoidable.

“But these games against Premiership and Championship sides are where you test yourselves and see where you’re at.

Nairn County forward Scott Davidson.

“In the second half of that game I thought we did well and got our goal as well.

“With the pre-season we’ve had it’s been tough, but it’s been good and the boys are looking fit and strong.

“We know playing Caley Thistle we won’t see too much of the ball, but I’m hopeful we can put on a good performance.

“Even in friendlies you look forward to these games and want to try to make your mark if you.

“A few of us have been with Caley Thistle in the past, myself included, so that just adds to it as well and you want to try to impress.”

More from Caley Thistle

Inverness striker Billy Mckay. Image: SNS Group
Billy Mckay vows to repay Caley Thistle fans’ backing with more goals
Adam Brooks settles in at Caley Thistle after signing a two-year deal after moving on from Celtic. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ex-Celtic starlet Adam Brooks sets high goals with Caley Thistle
Elgin City player-manager Ross Draper. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Boss Ross Draper awaits return of Elgin City's big-hitters
Inverness striker Austin Samuels bagged a brace against Elgin City. Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Coach Barry Wilson thrilled with young players as Caley Thistle see off Elgin City…
Adam Brooks
Highly-rated Scotland and Celtic youth striker Adam Brooks joins Caley Thistle
Caley Jags manager Billy Dodds. Images: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Billy Dodds would 'love' to get Caley Thistle back to the Premiership but expects…
Charlie Gilmour, Natalie Bodium and Jake Davidson model Caley Thistle's new kit for the 2023-24 season. Image: ICTFC
Caley Thistle unveil new home kit ahead of 2023-24 campaign
Jake Davidson is tracked by David Carson when he was at Queen's Park last season. Now they are Inverness team-mates - both capable of playing at right-back. Image: SNS.
Jake Davidson has chance to nail down Caley Thistle right-back spot, as Billy Dodds…
Caley Thistle's friendly against Elgin City at the Caledonian Stadium this weekend will have free entry with the option to donate to the Raise the Roof project. Image: SNS
Free entry for fans attending Caley Thistle's friendly against Elgin City
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Extra rest time can aid injury avoidance, says Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds