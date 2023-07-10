Three Aberdeen city centre streets sealed off by police due to ongoing incident

Three Aberdeen city centre streets have been sealed off amidst an ongoing police incident.

Police have erected cordons on South Crown Street, Bank Street and Marine Terrace while officers work at the scene.

At least four police vehicles have been seen in the area while local residents have reported seeing as many as 10 at times.

Police officers have been seen standing at the edge of the cordons.

One fire engine and an ambulance have also been seen on South Crown Street.

It is unclear whether emergency services have been called to a property or one of the open garden areas on the street.

Residents on South Crown Street have told the Press & Journal they do not know why police are in the area.

The fire service has confirmed it has been called to assist, but declined to comment further, described it as a “police incident”.

The nature of the incident is not known. Police have been contacted to comment.

More to follow.