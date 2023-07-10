Three Aberdeen city centre streets sealed off by police due to ongoing incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three Aberdeen city centre streets sealed off by police due to ongoing incident

Multiple police cars and fire engines have been reported in the area.

By David Mackay and Chris Cromar
A police cordon has been erected at the end of South Crown Street. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson
A police cordon has been erected at the end of South Crown Street. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson

Three Aberdeen city centre streets have been sealed off amidst an ongoing police incident.

Police have erected cordons on South Crown Street, Bank Street and Marine Terrace while officers work at the scene.

At least four police vehicles have been seen in the area while local residents have reported seeing as many as 10 at times.

Police officers have been seen standing at the edge of the cordons.

One fire engine and an ambulance have also been seen on South Crown Street.

It is unclear whether emergency services have been called to a property or one of the open garden areas on the street.

Residents on South Crown Street have told the Press & Journal they do not know why police are in the area.

The fire service has confirmed it has been called to assist, but declined to comment further, described it as a “police incident”.

The nature of the incident is not known. Police have been contacted to comment.

More to follow.

