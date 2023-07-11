Mark Gallagher relishing full-time chance with Cove Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mark Gallagher relishing full-time chance with Cove Rangers

The 22-year-old has signed for the Aberdeen outfit following a spell in the Breedon Highland League with Formartine United.

By Callum Law
Mark Gallagher, left, in action for Cove Rangers in Saturday's game against Fraserburgh.
Mark Gallagher is thrilled to have the opportunity to return to the full-time ranks with Cove Rangers.

The midfielder signed for the Granite City outfit – who face Peterhead in a friendly at Balmoral Stadium tonight – following a successful year with Formartine United in the Breedon Highland League.

Having been released by top-flight Aberdeen last year, Gallagher’s aim since has been to return to full-time football.

The 22-year-old is thankful he’ll get the opportunity to do so with Cove who have made the switch from part-time to full-time ahead of the new campaign.

Gallagher said: “I’m delighted to join Cove, it’s a big opportunity for me coming back to full-time football to show what I can do at a higher level.

“After leaving Aberdeen, I always had aspirations to play as high as I can and go back full-time.

“I had a great time at Formartine – it’s probably the best season I’ve had in my career with the games I played.

Mark Gallagher, right, in action for former club Formartine United.

“I learned a lot, and because there’s a lot of good players in the Highland League, there were tough tests every week.

“There’s a lot of good players at Cove that I can learn off, but I’ll also be trying to keep them out of the team because I want to play.”

Last season was a disappointing one for Cove who were relegated after only one season in the Championship.

In a bid to bounce back manager Paul Hartley has been rebuilding his squad over the summer.

Gallagher is one of a host of new faces at Balmoral Stadium and is optimistic about the new campaign in League One.

He added: “I think putting in a push for the league would be the aspiration for us and trying to have a good cup run.”

Blue Toon getting ready for big kick-off

Meanwhile, Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown is looking forward to tackling Cove in what is the League Two club’s final pre-season friendly.

The Blue Toon get their campaign under way in the League Cup on Saturday when Partick Thistle visit Balmoor.

Brown, who is joint-boss with Ryan Strachan, said: “With the competitive games starting on Saturday, Cove will be a massive test for us.

“They are a really strong side. It will be a completely different test to what we’ve had so far in pre-season.

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown.

“Ryan and I are looking forward to going there.

“We want to see how the team cope with going to a place like Cove and a team that will be up there challenging at the top of League One.

“It is a good game for us before we look to kick on with the competitive games on Saturday.

“I think you have to use the League Cup as an exercise for getting ready for the start of the league games, but you also want to be competitive.

“We want to be really competitive, especially in the games at home.”