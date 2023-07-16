Staffordshire bull terrier pup found dead on A90 at Stonehaven after struck by vehicle

An appeal has been launched after an 8-month-old puppy was hit by a vehicle and found dead on the A90 at Stonehaven.

The staffordshire bull terrier cross-type dog died after being hit by a vehicle near the Spurryhillock Southbound exit on the A90 Stonehaven to Aberdeen road.

Police believe the incident happened between 10pm on Sunday, July 9, and 7am on Monday, July 10.

An appeal for information has been launched as officers continue their inquiries into the incident.

PC Bruce from Stonehaven Police Station said: “I would urge anyone with any information or dashcam footage to get in touch with us to assist with our inquiry.

“I would also like to remind drivers that a collision with a dog is a reportable road traffic collision and must be reported to the police.”

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact police on 101 or using the contact form online using the reference PS-20230710-0641.

Information can also be reported anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.