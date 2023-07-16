Staffordshire bull terrier pup found dead on A90 at Stonehaven after struck by vehicle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Staffordshire bull terrier pup found dead on A90 at Stonehaven after struck by vehicle

Police believe the incident happened between 10pm on Sunday, July 9, and 7am on Monday, July 10. 

By Lottie Hood
A90 at Stonehaven
Police are appealing for dash cam footage to help with inquiries. Image: Shutterstock

An appeal has been launched after an 8-month-old puppy was hit by a vehicle and found dead on the A90 at Stonehaven.

The staffordshire bull terrier cross-type dog died after being hit by a vehicle near the Spurryhillock Southbound exit on the A90 Stonehaven to Aberdeen road.

Police believe the incident happened between 10pm on Sunday, July 9, and 7am on Monday, July 10.

An appeal for information has been launched as officers continue their inquiries into the incident.

PC Bruce from Stonehaven Police Station said: “I would urge anyone with any information or dashcam footage to get in touch with us to assist with our inquiry.

“I would also like to remind drivers that a collision with a dog is a reportable road traffic collision and must be reported to the police.”

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact police on 101 or using the contact form online using the reference PS-20230710-0641.

Information can also be reported anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

