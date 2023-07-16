Rescue launched after person spotted in River Dee near Banchory

A rescue is under way after a person was seen in the River Dee.

Water rescue units from Aberdeen and Dundee have raced to Banchory after a person was spotted in the fast-flowing river just after 3.30pm.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We got the call at 3.36pm from police requesting our assistance. We mobilised two appliances and two water rescue teams.”

Water rescue units from Central Station in Aberdeen and Kingsway fire station in Dundee have been sent to the scene, along with fire crews from Banchory and Aboyne.

More as we get it.