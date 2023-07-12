New Aboyne beer garden as owner reveals vision to ‘rejuvenate’ Huntly Arms Hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Aboyne beer garden as owner reveals vision to ‘rejuvenate’ Huntly Arms Hotel

The hotel has been abandoned for years, but the owner has now unveiled plans to bring it back to life.

By Ben Hendry
There could soon be a beer garden in the car park of the Huntly Arms Hotel.
There could soon be a beer garden in the car park of the Huntly Arms Hotel. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson

A vision for the future of Aboyne’s abandoned Huntly Arms Hotel reveals it could be brought back to life with an expanded bar – and a new beer garden.

The Deeside institution dates back centuries, but has fallen into disrepair since closing in 2019.

Towards the end of last year, campaigners told us they were beginning to lose hope of it ever being brought back to life.

Just weeks later, the hotel hit the headlines when it emerged it had been used as a cannabis factory – with police seizing dozens of plants.

Police loaded wheelbarrows with illegal equipment. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Owner Jutinder Singh visited the local Huntly Arms Regeneration Project campaigners recently, and by June things were suddenly looking up.

After submitting £30,000 plans to begin work on the ground floor, he confirmed his intentions to reopen the venue as a hotel with a bar and restaurant.

Dave Marshall, Malcolm Laing and Jutinder Singh. Image: Huntly Arms Regeneration Project.

Owner unveils vision for Huntly Arms Hotel beer garden

New papers submitted to Aberdeenshire Council shed more light on his aims for the Huntly Arms Hotel – including creating a new beer garden.

Architects explain that the bar needs to be bigger in order to make the once-bustling venue profitable.

And they detail just why the new outdoor area, to be located in the current car park at the front, is needed.

An aerial view of the space outside that could become the Huntly Arms Hotel beer garden. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.

The documents state: “The external seating area is seen as a necessity for the success of the public bar, to allow patrons to socialise outdoors and enjoy Al Fresco dining and drinking when weather permits.”

They say the area just off Charlestown Road is well placed to benefit from early evening sun from the west.

This shows how the new bar and external area would look. Image: Robert Lamb architects.

What’s the current bar like at the Huntly Arms Hotel?

The architects add that the existing bar is “very restricted” for space.

Removing walls will make it more “visually inviting”, and create an “extended seating layout for the patrons”.

The owner thinks a bigger bar is needed. Image: Robert Lamb architects

Documents add: “The proposals for the new public bar aim to make it a more modern design in an attempt to bring it more in line with current times.

“The final décor and loose furniture will not only reflect today’s modern bars, but will retain a Scottish theme to respect the Huntly Arms’ history.”

Famous stained glass window to be ‘cleaned and restored’

The planning papers also go into the history of the storied Deeside landmark, which was built in 1432.

It’s thought to be “one of, if not the, oldest coaching inn in Scotland that’s still in its original position”.

The application adds: “The hotel has played host to numerous Jacobite leaders and later to Queen Victoria, who often rested at the hotel on her way to Balmoral.”

The Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne, photographed in June 1949.
The Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne, photographed in June 1949.

And one of its most cherished facets, commemorating legendary local athlete Donald Dinnie, will be spruced up as part of the major works.

The “wonderful” stained glass  window at the residents bar will be “cleaned and restored”.

The stunning window. Image: Robert Lamb architects

But this is only the first step in reviving Huntly Arms Hotel…

The architects acknowledge that the building is in a “dilapidated state”, with “water and
damp ingress to a large scale”.

With the bar poised to expand, Mr Singh is preparing to eventually reopen the premises with fewer bedrooms.

Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne
The Huntly Arms Hotel will be refurbished over the coming months. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.

Rear units will be refurbished too to serve as “residential accommodation attached to the hotel”.

Meanwhile, a new rear extension rear would mean the bar has its own kitchen.

This would mean meals don’t need to be taken through the hotel from the main kitchen at the dining room.

There would also be a new bar entrance, and the beer cellar would be extended.

There could soon be a new beer garden extending into the car park. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson

Derelict hotel to become ‘rejuvenated centrepiece’

Mr Singh aims to “bring the building back to life, and run it to its full potential”.

This, he says, will ultimately provide Aboyne “with a rejuvenated centrepiece that has been missing for years”.

You can see the Huntly Arms Hotel beer garden plans here and read more about locals’ long battle to save it here.

