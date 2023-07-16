Thief broke in and looted Aberdeen flat as occupants slept

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thief broke in and looted Aberdeen flat as occupants slept

James Smith managed to get into the ground floor flat at Adelphi through an unlocked window.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A thief raided an Aberdeen flat and helped himself to a games console, wallet and alcohol – all while the occupants slept just feet away.

The brazen criminal then set about grabbing loot from the living room while being careful to remain quiet and not wake the occupants.

But Smith, 41, who also admitted a string of other theft offences, has now been locked up.

Fiscal depute David Ballock told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the occupants of the flat went to bed around 1.30am on April 24.

He said: “At around 9.30am on the same date, the occupiers entered the living room of the property and found that a wallet, a PlayStation games console and a rucksack had been stolen from within.

Golf clubs and bike worth £1,000

“The accused was identified on CCTV in possession of the stolen wallet.

“There was no recovery of the items stolen.”

A bottle of alcohol had also been taken.

Smith also broke into another flat, this time on the Lang Stracht, on October 26 by smashing a bedroom window.

The owner, who had been out briefly in the afternoon when the incident occurred, returned to discover the scene.

Mr Ballock said: “Upon entering the property, the owner found that a cupboard door had been opened and a Nokia mobile telephone and bottle of methadone had been stolen from within.

“Blood staining was found on the window frame of the bedroom where the windows had been smashed and within the property.

Smith had been addicted to heroin

“This blood was subsequently analysed and found to be the accused’s.”

The stolen items were not recovered.

Smith further forced open two sheds on Auchmill Road in Aberdeen and stole property on May 26 or 27 last year.

From one, he stole a set of golf clubs and a bicycle worth £1,000, and from the other he took a pressure washer.

None of the items were recovered, but DNA evidence once again proved Smith’s undoing as he left behind a pickaxe that he had handled in one of the sheds.

Smith, of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to two charges of theft by housebreaking and two of theft by opening a locked shed.

Defence agent Graham Morrison said his client had fallen into heroin addiction.

Sheriff Ian Wallace jailed Smith for 14 months.

