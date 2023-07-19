Gallery: Hundreds dance to the beat at Peterhead Lido on Fireworks Night

Families gathered at the Peterhead Lido tonight to celebrate Scotland’s longest running gala.

Peterhead Scottish Week returned “bigger than ever” this year, with a plethora of events taking place across the town for all to enjoy.

From dog shows and family funfairs to vintage tractor runs and crafts workshops, there has been something for everyone all week.

And tonight was no different.

Crowds flocked to the town’s marina for a fun night of music and dance ahead of the festival‘s popular fireworks display.

Keep everyone entertained in the meantime, local groups held martial arts demonstrations, as well as Zumba and dance performances.

Peterhead rising star, 14-year-old DJ Kwalk, also dropped a few tunes, with people of all ages dancing to the beats throughout the night.

Our photographer Darrell Benns was there to soak in the atmosphere and capture some of the best moments of the event.

Best photos from Peterhead Scottish Week’s fun night at the Lido

Our photographer Darrell Benns/DC Thomson was there to capture the best moments.