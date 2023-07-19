Police cordon off bus stop at Culloden following unexplained death of man

The police have cordoned off a bus stop in Culloden following an unexplained death of a man.

Officers were spotted guarding the scene on Barn Church Road on Wednesday evening following an unknown incident at 4pm.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained as police continue their investigation.

Police tape and cones were placed around the bus stop as two officers patrolled the scene.

It is understood the bus stop, located outside Inverness, will be closed overnight.

A police spokesperson told The Inverness Courier: “Officers were called to the Barn Church Road area of Culloden at around 4pm on Wednesday, July 19, following the sudden death of a man.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.”