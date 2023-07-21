Leading Lawyer Rod Hutchison joins Aberdein Considine

One of the north-east’s best-known lawyers, Rod Hutchison, has switched firms for the second time in just over 18 months.

He has joined Aberdein Considine as a partner in the firm’s corporate and commercial team in Aberdeen.

Mr Hutchison’s reputation extends way beyond his north-east stomping ground.

Scotland-wide reputation

The 54-year-old’s expertise as a top-class corporate lawyer is recognised throughout Scotland.

He previously worked for Granite City law firm Ledingham Chalmers but left there in late 2021, after nearly 20 years, to join MacRoberts.

Ritchie Whyte is head of corporate and commercial at Aberdein Considine.

He said Mr Hutchison was a key strategic addition to the firm’s growing corporate practice.

New partner ‘first-class’

Mr Whyte continued: “Adding a lawyer of Rod’s quality is a real statement of intent for our corporate practice and will help us support growing demand for our services from clients across the north-east of Scotland and beyond.

“Rod is a first-class lawyer whose experience and expertise, particularly in the energy sector and around the transition to net-zero, will be vital as we advise clients in navigating the challenges and opportunities which this will present.

“We intend to continue to expand our corporate practice and legal services in general, and I am delighted to have Rod on board to join us on that journey.”

Mr Hutchison said: “Aberdein Considine has been a household name in Scotland and the north-east for many years.

“It’s a privilege to join such a forward-thinking and dynamic firm.

“I’m very much looking forward to working with Ritchie and team and supporting our clients when and where they need us.”

Mr Hutchison featured on a panel of experts for The Press and Journal Business Breakfast on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) the year before last.

He joined LC in 2002 and went on to specialise in corporate law, particularly within the energy sector.

A specialist in M&A, he helps clients to secure equity investments, or complete corporate restructures, joint ventures, contracts. He is often tasked with advising business on corporate governance.

Wide-ranging expertise

He advises clients in a wide range of business areas, including tourism, agriculture, medical, IT, human relations and the care sector.

Mr Hutchison is also a director of Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group, which was set up in 2003 to promote the north-east energy transition.

His appointment at Aberdein Considine follows the firm’s recent hires of Robert Holland as head of employment law and Chris Richardson as head of commercial real Estate for England and Wales.

Aberdein Considine was launched in 1981 by friends Harvey Aberdein and Iain Considine. It has operations throughout Scotland and over the border in Newcastle.