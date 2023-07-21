Leading Lawyer Rod Hutchison joins Aberdein Considine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leading Lawyer Rod Hutchison joins Aberdein Considine

It is just over 18 months since he left Ledingham Chalmers for MacRoberts.

By Keith Findlay
Ritchie Whyte, left, head of corporate and commercial, and new partner Rod Hutchison at Aberdein Considine. Image: Aberdein Considine

One of the north-east’s best-known lawyers, Rod Hutchison, has switched firms for the second time in just over 18 months.

He has joined Aberdein Considine as a partner in the firm’s corporate and commercial team in Aberdeen.

Mr Hutchison’s reputation extends way beyond his north-east stomping ground.

Scotland-wide reputation

The 54-year-old’s expertise as a top-class corporate lawyer is recognised throughout Scotland.

He previously worked for Granite City law firm Ledingham Chalmers but left there in late 2021, after nearly 20 years, to join MacRoberts.

Ritchie Whyte is head of corporate and commercial at Aberdein Considine.

He said Mr Hutchison was a key strategic addition to the firm’s growing corporate practice.

New partner ‘first-class’

Mr Whyte continued: “Adding a lawyer of Rod’s quality is a real statement of intent for our corporate practice and will help us support growing demand for our services from clients across the north-east of Scotland and beyond.

“Rod is a first-class lawyer whose experience and expertise, particularly in the energy sector and around the transition to net-zero, will be vital as we advise clients in navigating the challenges and opportunities which this will present.

“We intend to continue to expand our corporate practice and legal services in general, and I am delighted to have Rod on board to join us on that journey.”

Home for sale with Aberdein Considine sign
Aberdein Considine is a leading player in Scottish legal and property markets. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson

Mr Hutchison said: “Aberdein Considine has been a household name in Scotland and the north-east for many years.

“It’s a privilege to join such a forward-thinking and dynamic firm.

“I’m very much looking forward to working with Ritchie and team and supporting our clients when and where they need us.”

Mr Hutchison featured on a panel of experts for The Press and Journal Business Breakfast on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) the year before last.

He joined LC in 2002 and went on to specialise in corporate law, particularly within the energy sector.

A specialist in M&A, he helps clients to secure equity investments, or complete corporate restructures, joint ventures, contracts. He is often tasked with advising business on corporate governance.

Wide-ranging expertise

He advises clients in a wide range of business areas, including tourism, agriculture, medical, IT, human relations and the care sector.

Mr Hutchison is also a director of Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group, which was set up in 2003 to promote the north-east energy transition.

His appointment at Aberdein Considine follows the firm’s recent hires of Robert Holland as head of employment law and Chris Richardson as head of commercial real Estate for England and Wales.

Aberdein Considine was launched in 1981 by friends Harvey Aberdein and Iain Considine. It has operations throughout Scotland and over the border in Newcastle.