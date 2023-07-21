‘We are seeing our numbers grow all the time’: Inverness Foodstuff unveil expansion plans to combat isolation and loneliness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We are seeing our numbers grow all the time’: Inverness Foodstuff unveil expansion plans to combat isolation and loneliness

Inverness Foodstuff is one of more than 50 projects to receive a share of £3.2million from the Scottish Governments Social Isolation and Loneliness Fund.

By Michelle Henderson
MSP Emma Roddick, dressed in a white blouse and blue apron, laughs with an Inverness resident at a table at Ness Bank Church.
Equalities minister Emma Roddick visited Inverness Footstuff in Ness Bank Church to meet with service users and volunteers. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

An Inverness charity has announced plans to expand due to the soaring number of people coming through its doors.

Inverness Foodstuff already helps thousands of people each year but will help even more by opening up a new hub in the Hilton area.

The lunch club will operate twice a week, and the team hope it will become a focal point for those struggling with social isolation and loneliness in the city.

The charity has been awarded £72,000 from the Scottish Governments Social Isolation and Loneliness Fund for the expansion.

The investment comes as demand for services reaches an all-time high due to the cost of living crisis.

Last year, Inverness Foodstuff delivered 8,500 meals;  an increase of 58% compared to 2021/22.

Inverness charity steps in to help end isolation in Hilton

Inverness Foodstuff will run the club, in partnership with High Life Highland, to meet the growing demand for support in the area.

It’s estimated around 2,400 homeless and vulnerable people will be supported by the venture until 2026.

Emma Roddick, equalities minister, pictures carrying a tray with soup.
Ms Roddick says Inverness Foodstuff is a great example of how community groups are helping to bring people together to tackle loneliness and isolation. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Operations manager Pam Urquhart says their aim is to carry on the work started by Highland Council during the winter months.

Between January and March, a warm hub was created to support those facing hardship during the cost of living crisis, with around 200 people relying on the service each week.

With demand remaining high, council officials turned to Inverness Foodstuff for help.

Ms Urquhart says they are excited to get the club up and running.

She said: “We are delighted to receive the funding and it is a partnership project with High Life Highland. They are providing the venue and covering the utility costs, which makes a huge difference.

“We know there is demand up there. There were around 150 to 200 people using it during the winter every week, so we are delighted to be able to step in and provide that. We are really excited about it to get it up and running.

“This funding allows us to extent our services to a local community where we know there is a need.”

Inverness Foodstuff is one of 53 projects to receive a share of £3.2million from the new fund.

Ministers are hopeful the funding will support organisations in tackling loneliness and social isolation in their communities.

On Thursday, equalities minister Emma Roddick returned to Inverness Foodstuff to meet volunteers and service users.

MSP Emma Roddick helped volunteers during a visit to Inverness Foodstuff on Thursday. Image: Sandy McCCook/ DC Thomson.

At the height of the pandemic, she helped hand out food to service users and deliver food parcels to vulnerable households in Merkinch.

She said it was a privilege to be able to return and reward their efforts.

Ms Roddick said: “Social isolation and loneliness can affect anyone, but especially those most affected by the cost of living crisis such as disabled people, younger people, and those who live alone.

“Inverness Foodstuff is a great example of how this Scottish Government funding will help to bring more people together creating stronger social connections and improving public health.

“I volunteered here in the past and just to be able to come back as a minister and give them some money that’s very much deserved and needed is a privilege.”

‘To be able to do what I can now is life-changing’

Paul Johnston began volunteering for the charity three years ago to give back to the community.

Taking on the position of front of house lead, he’s seen first-hand the growing numbers of people walking through the doors.

He said: “During lockdown, people would walk by three or four times and then they would come and speak to us.

“People that would come in would be lonely or upset and a month or two months later, you would see them sitting around with a regular group laughing and playing board games.

“We are seeing our numbers grow all the time. I volunteer one day a week and virtually every week I come in, I see new faces here.”

Emma Roddick (centre) with on the left user and volunteer Sharron Mackenzie and on the right Pam Urquhart,
Sharron Mackenzie, pictures here with MSP Emma Roddick and Pam Urquhart, operations manager, says Inverness Foodstuff has changed her life. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

For many, Inverness Foodstuff has become a lifeline.

Sharron Mackenzie from Inverness turned to the charity for help after experiencing isolation and loneliness.

The 53-year-old completed the cooking course at Ness Bank Church before going on to become a fully-fledged volunteer with the charity.

She says the service has helped transform her life, giving her the confidence to interact with others and enjoy cooking at home.

She said: “I came down here for help but I didn’t want my family to know.

“I didn’t socialise but I started to come down here and I completed the cooking course. That’s what took me right out of my shell and now I volunteer here.

“I suffer with seizures but to be able to do what I can now is life-changing.

“I can’t praise this place enough. It’s amazing. There should be more of this.”

