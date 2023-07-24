Aberdeen University to go head-to-head with Birmingham on tonight’s University Challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen University to go head-to-head with Birmingham on tonight’s University Challenge

The latest series will air on BBC Two tonight.

By Shanay Taylor
University of Aberdeen to make debut in University Challenge. Image: University of Aberdeen.
University of Aberdeen to make debut in University Challenge. Image: University of Aberdeen.

A team of students from Aberdeen University have been swotting up ahead of their appearance on University Challenge.

Four students will appear on the BBC show tonight at 8.30pm to face a team from Birmingham University.

It will mark the second round of this year’s series hosted by Amol Rajan, who took over following Jeremy Paxman’s decision to step down.

Amol Rajan is the quiz show's new host. Image: Ric Lowe/Lifted Entertainment/ITV Studios/BBC/PA
Amol Rajan is the quiz show’s new host. Image: Ric Lowe/Lifted Entertainment/ITV Studios/BBC/PA

The team from Aberdeen will consist of Archie Broomfield, Zachary Eisler, Callum McClements and Emily Osborne.

Fighting to make it through to the next round, the team will be asked a series of questions from a variety of topics like history, science and art.

Announcing the team’s participation online, Aberdeen University wrote: “Good luck to the University of Aberdeen’s 2023 University Challenge team who will make their debut tonight at 8.30pm on BBC2.

“The team will go head to head with their opponents to try to make it into the next round of the competition. Make sure to tune in and support them.”

‘Good luck Aberdeen’

Many fans of the show took to Facebook to wish the team good luck before they take their seats at the panel tonight.

Tracey Eccleson wrote: “Best of luck folks.”

Catherine Gwen Clarke Branks added: “Good luck Aberdeen.”

Aleksandra Sonia Romanczuk commented: “Best of luck.”

University Challenge will be available to watch tonight at 8.30pm on BBC Two. Alternatively, the show can be watched after it airs on BBC iPlayer.

