Aberdeen University to go head-to-head with Birmingham on tonight’s University Challenge

A team of students from Aberdeen University have been swotting up ahead of their appearance on University Challenge.

Four students will appear on the BBC show tonight at 8.30pm to face a team from Birmingham University.

It will mark the second round of this year’s series hosted by Amol Rajan, who took over following Jeremy Paxman’s decision to step down.

The team from Aberdeen will consist of Archie Broomfield, Zachary Eisler, Callum McClements and Emily Osborne.

Fighting to make it through to the next round, the team will be asked a series of questions from a variety of topics like history, science and art.

Announcing the team’s participation online, Aberdeen University wrote: “Good luck to the University of Aberdeen’s 2023 University Challenge team who will make their debut tonight at 8.30pm on BBC2.

“The team will go head to head with their opponents to try to make it into the next round of the competition. Make sure to tune in and support them.”

‘Good luck Aberdeen’

Many fans of the show took to Facebook to wish the team good luck before they take their seats at the panel tonight.

Tracey Eccleson wrote: “Best of luck folks.”

Catherine Gwen Clarke Branks added: “Good luck Aberdeen.”

Aleksandra Sonia Romanczuk commented: “Best of luck.”

University Challenge will be available to watch tonight at 8.30pm on BBC Two. Alternatively, the show can be watched after it airs on BBC iPlayer.