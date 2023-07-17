Amol Rajan will not try to ‘out-savage’ Paxman as new University Challenge host

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Amol Rajan will not try to ‘out-savage’ Paxman as new University Challenge host

By Press Association
Amol Rajan will not try to ‘out-savage’ Paxman as new University Challenge host (Ric Lowe/Lifted Entertainment/ITV Studios/BBC/PA)
Amol Rajan has said he will not try to “out-savage” Jeremy Paxman, ahead of the airing of his first episode as quiz master on University Challenge.

The BBC journalist, 40, hailed his predecessor as a “giant of broadcasting” but said he would approach contestants with “a certain amount of affection”.

Rajan was announced last year as the new host of the popular quiz show, taking over from Paxman, who fronted the show for 29 years.

He is the third person to present the main series of the programme in its 61-year history. Bamber Gascoigne had launched the quiz in 1962.

Speaking to The One Show on Monday ahead of the airing of his first episode, Rajan said he had had a “sweet” phone call with Paxman after landing the role, and promised he would try not to “screw it up”.

“(Paxman) is a giant of broadcasting; such an enormous heroic figure in our culture,” he said.

“I had two messages… one is ‘thank you for passing the show on in such great condition… the ratings are great, the show’s format is as solid as ever’.

“But the other thing is I’ll try not to screw it up.”

Throughout his tenure on University Challenge, Paxman was known for his biting remarks and exasperated reactions to incorrect answers from contestants.

Asked about his own presenting style, Rajan said: “I don’t know if I can out-savage (Paxman). I’m going to be me.

“I’ve got a rule – I’m going to do put-downs, A, if they deserve it and B, if I really knew the answer.

Graham Norton Show – London
Jeremy Paxman was well known for his biting remarks to contestants (Yui Mok/PA)

“I think if you like to have a scathing put-down and you’re making up that you knew the answer, people were about to be able to tell.

“But you’ve got to do it with a certain amount of affection – and these young people… are so amazing.

“They’re not from wealthy backgrounds necessarily. They’re incredibly clever and they just want to have a good time.

“So I’m trying to kind of be a friend to them, but I’m also the boss and so if they do say something embarrassing – as I have once or twice been told off myself – I will tell them off.”

Rajan said he had not yet seen the first episode, and would be watching with his son Winston.

He added that the moment will be “poignant” after the death of his father last year.

“(My father) came to this country (with) family values, aspirations, and a real belief in education and knowledge,” he said.

“And I think the reason University Challenge specifically means so much to me is it kind of embodied what he sacrificed to come to this country for, and so it’s going to be a bit sad that he’s not there tonight.

“But to be doing this. I know if he was watching he’d absolutely love it.”

University Challenge returns at 8.30pm on BBC Two and iPlayer.

Tackling the tough questions will be 28 new student teams from universities across the country, from Aberdeen to Southampton.

The show has a new set and title sequence, but its format will remain the same, with contestants expected to buzz in and answer questions on a vast array of subjects.

Rajan also presents Radio 4’s flagship Today programme and Amol Rajan Interviews, and has hosted BBC podcasts on subjects including education, climate change, fairness and population.

In 2020, he appeared as a contestant on a celebrity Christmas special of University Challenge, but his team from Downing College, Cambridge, lost to Durham University.

In May 2021, Paxman announced he was being treated for Parkinson’s disease but said his symptoms were “currently mild”.

It was revealed in an ITV documentary that his doctor diagnosed him with the disease after noticing he was less “exuberant” on University Challenge.

Paxman said: “It turned out that he had been watching University Challenge and had noticed that my face had acquired what’s known as the Parkinson Mask.”