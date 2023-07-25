Historic Environment Scotland reveals plan to protect Piper Alpha Memorial Garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Historic Environment Scotland reveals plan to protect Piper Alpha Memorial Garden

The move comes after controversial plans were unveiled to revamp the Hazlehead Park memorial last year.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
The Piper Alpha Memorial in Aberdeen's Hazlehead Park.
The Piper Alpha Memorial in Aberdeen's Hazlehead Park. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The public is to be given a say on whether Aberdeen’s Piper Alpha Memorial Garden should be given special recognition.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) is looking to add the rose garden to its Inventory of Gardens and Designed Landscapes.

This would put the site on the map as a place of national importance and would join other locations including Duthie Park and Balmoral Castle.

It would also protect the gardens should any future plans be lodged that could impact the site.

Flowers lie at the Piper Alpha memorial gardens in Hazlehead Park. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The heritage body also wants to give the bronze memorial sculpture B-listed status.

This would recognise the city memorial as a place of historic interest.

HES say the listing status would “prevent unnecessary loss or damage” to the sculpture.

Opinions are also being sought on how the name of the garden should be recorded.

The move comes after a member of the public asked the organisation to consider the site to protect it from any redevelopment.

What changes could be made to the Piper Alpha Memorial Gardens?

The Pound for Piper Memorial Trust unveiled £500,000 plans to redesign the gardens last year.

Its proposal includes creating a larger area around the monument that sits at the heart of the site.

An artist impression of the redesigned North Sea Memorial Gardens. Image: Pound for Piper Memorial Trust

New seating would be installed with more than a dozen new benches added.

The charity also wants to add information boards around the site, each one explaining the history and legacy of Piper Alpha.

But, the plans received some opposition from families of those killed in the disaster.

Pound for Piper Memorial Trust’s plans for the North Sea Memorial Gardens. Image: Pound for Piper Memorial Trust

They said they had not been consulted on the proposal and objected to the changes, with a daughter of one survivor branding it as an “insult”.

A petition was later launched pleading Aberdeen City Council to stop the revamp which gathered more than 5,000 signatures.

However, the local authority has said it will have the last word over any potential changes to the memorial gardens.

If the protected status is granted, HES would be consulted on any future development that requires planning permission.

What does Pound for Piper have to say?

Chairman of Pound for Piper and survivor of the disaster, Steve Rae, was involved in the review and spoke with HES representatives earlier this year.

He revealed that the trust is “supportive” of the findings and welcomes the designation.

Pound for Piper chairman Steve Rae. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Mr Rae explained: “There is no question on how significant the gardens and the memorial statue are to those directly impacted by the Piper Alpha Disaster, citizens of Aberdeen and the wider community.

“The proposed outcome aligns with the long term aims of the trust, which is to ensure that the memorial and gardens are maintained to a high standard for years to come and remain a special place for solace, comfort, and contemplation.”

He added: “We see the designation as the catalyst for Aberdeen City Council to initiate consultation on the future of the gardens, with all stakeholders, and look forward to actively participating in these discussions.”

Public comments on designation plan welcomed

Members of the public have until September 5 to comment on the proposal.

HES will then consider the feedback before making a final decision on the matter.

The memorial, featuring three figures representing the platform’s workers, was designed and created by artist Sue Jane Taylor.

The Piper Alpha memorial at Hazelhead Park. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Names of all 167 men who died on July 6 1988 are engraved on the pink granite plinth.

It was unveiled on the third anniversary of the disaster in 1991.

The 35th anniversary of the Piper Alpha disaster was marked earlier this month with a moving memorial service.

Gallery: Memorial held in Aberdeen to mark 35th anniversary of Piper Alpha disaster

