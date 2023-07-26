Cornerstone ordered to improve as inspectors flag ‘risk of choking’ concerns

An Aberdeen care provider has been ordered to improve after treating people with a “lack of dignity and respect” putting them at risk of choking and poor health.

Inspectors found several issues relating to people’s dignity and basic human rights after visiting several properties and people supported by Cornerstone Aberdeen South.

The Aberdeen care provider supports adults with learning disabilities in their own or shared accommodation across the city.

At the time of the unannounced inspection in June, the care provider – which was supporting 17 people – was graded as “weak” and “unsatisfactory”.

It comes six months after inspectors criticised leadership within the housing support service after users were found to be “living in fear”.

However, a number of requirements set out during previous inspections have not been met causing serious concerns.

Several issues causing users to have ‘diminished quality of life’

The watchdog identified serious risks to people’s health and wellbeing and said they were not shown dignity and respect.

Major weaknesses within the service led to people’s preferences and heath being “neglected”.

This included their nutrition and “skin integrity” being at risk from poor care. This was due to lack of healthy meals and poor support with personal care which resulted in two instances when medical attention was required.

Eating guidelines from professionals were also not being followed which led to an increased risk of people choking on their food.

Inspectors described this care as “undignified and distressing” for people and added that medication was also not being stored or administered correctly.

While there were some caring conversations with people, the report stated: “There was a lack of dignity and respect afforded to people and this diminished their quality of life.

“Compassion was not shown when people needed support outwith the staff’s usual time slot for the task and this caused upset for people.

“There were restrictions on people’s rights to dignity and privacy and these were not clearly understood by people or staff, and were not in line with best practice. This undermined people’s basic human rights.”

Leaders not acting as good role models

Leadership was also labelled as “unsatisfactory” with many in management not fully understanding their roles and plans being put in place were described as “ineffective”.

Changes would tend to be put in place in response to crisis rather than “quality assurance plans” and concerns from relatives were not correctly treated as complaints.

Inspectors added: “Leaders were not acting as good role models which decreased the likelihood of staff learning high standards from them, and meant that they may be copying poor practice.

“Unsatisfactory leadership had a detrimental effect on people’s wellbeing by enabling poor care practice to continue.”

There were a few small strengths noted in staff knowledge and care and support such as each person having an individual support plan which meant their aspirations were being acted on and delivered.

However, the watchdog said more training was needed and reviews of these plans needed to be carried out more regularly.

Taking immediate steps to improve

Cornerstone Aberdeen South has now been ordered to carry out improvements – some of which have not yet been met from previous visits – to provide better care people supported by the service.

Colin Phillips, director of delivery for Cornerstone, said the findings from the report was being taken very seriously.

He said: “We have received the recent report from the Care Inspectorate and have taken immediate steps to meet all the requirements outlined.

“The health, wellbeing and safety of all the people we support is an absolute priority for Cornerstone and we are disappointed by the gradings which fall well below our exacting standards.

“We are working closely with the Care Inspectorate, Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP), and multi-disciplinary professionals to resolve issues and ensure delivery of an agreed comprehensive action plan with sustained improvements.”