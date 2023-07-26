Cornerstone ordered to improve as inspectors flag ‘risk of choking’ concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cornerstone ordered to improve as inspectors flag ‘risk of choking’ concerns

Inspectors found several issues relating to people's dignity and basic human rights with care provider Cornerstone Aberdeen South.

By Lottie Hood
old hands care generic stock old person
Cornerstone Aberdeen South was graded as was graded as "weak" and "unsatisfactory" in a recent care inspectorate report.

An Aberdeen care provider has been ordered to improve after treating people with a “lack of dignity and respect” putting them at risk of choking and poor health.

Inspectors found several issues relating to people’s dignity and basic human rights after visiting several properties and people supported by Cornerstone Aberdeen South.

The Aberdeen care provider supports adults with learning disabilities in their own or shared accommodation across the city.

At the time of the unannounced inspection in June, the care provider – which was supporting 17 people – was graded as “weak” and “unsatisfactory”.

It comes six months after inspectors criticised leadership within the housing support service after users were found to be “living in fear”. 

However, a number of requirements set out during previous inspections have not been met causing serious concerns.

Several issues causing users to have ‘diminished quality of life’

The watchdog identified serious risks to people’s health and wellbeing and said they were not shown dignity and respect.

Major weaknesses within the service led to people’s preferences and heath being “neglected”.

Someone receiving care
Due to “neglect” to personal health, people were suffering with increased risk from choking. Image: PA

This included their nutrition and “skin integrity” being at risk from poor care. This was due to lack of healthy meals and poor support with personal care which resulted in two instances when medical attention was required.

Eating guidelines from professionals were also not being followed which led to an increased risk of people choking on their food.

Inspectors described this care as “undignified and distressing” for people and added that medication was also not being stored or administered correctly.

While there were some caring conversations with people, the report stated: “There was a lack of dignity and respect afforded to people and this diminished their quality of life.

“Compassion was not shown when people needed support outwith the staff’s usual time slot for the task and this caused upset for people.

“There were restrictions on people’s rights to dignity and privacy and these were not clearly understood by people or staff, and were not in line with best practice. This undermined people’s basic human rights.”

Leaders not acting as good role models

Leadership was also labelled as “unsatisfactory” with many in management not fully understanding their roles and plans being put in place were described as “ineffective”.

Changes would tend to be put in place in response to crisis rather than “quality assurance plans” and concerns from relatives were not correctly treated as complaints.

Care Inspectorate rating
Care Inspectorate report.

Inspectors added: “Leaders were not acting as good role models which decreased the likelihood of staff learning high standards from them, and meant that they may be copying poor practice.

“Unsatisfactory leadership had a detrimental effect on people’s wellbeing by enabling poor care practice to continue.”

There were a few small strengths noted in staff knowledge and care and support such as each person having an individual support plan which meant their aspirations were being acted on and delivered.

However, the watchdog said more training was needed and reviews of these plans needed to be carried out more regularly.

Taking immediate steps to improve

Cornerstone Aberdeen South has now been ordered to carry out improvements – some of which have not yet been met from previous visits – to provide better care people supported by the service.

Colin Phillips, director of delivery for Cornerstone, said the findings from the report was being taken very seriously.

He said: “We have received the recent report from the Care Inspectorate and have taken immediate steps to meet all the requirements outlined.

“The health, wellbeing and safety of all the people we support is an absolute priority for Cornerstone and we are disappointed by the gradings which fall well below our exacting standards.

“We are working closely with the Care Inspectorate, Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP), and multi-disciplinary professionals to resolve issues and ensure delivery of an agreed comprehensive action plan with sustained improvements.”

