Cornerstone in Aberdeen told to improve by March after housing tenants described ‘living in fear’

Inspectors have found failures in the leadership of an Aberdeen housing support service.

Cornerstone Aberdeen South assists adults with learning disabilities in their own or shared accommodation across the city. The team oversee seven properties.

But in November, the Care Inspectorate visited two of the properties and gave them an overall “weak” rating.

Speaking with staff and users, inspectors found the service lacked clear leadership and tenants were not being supported enough.

Inspectors noted that due to the lack of support, service users were “harming each other and putting each other at risk”.

The report states: “In one of the properties, people’s care needs were not being met in a consistent and proactive manner.”

This coupled with a lack of knowledge by staff to follow individual support plans, has led to what inspectors described as a “risky situation”.

Tenants told inspectors “they did not feel safe” and were “living in fear”.

Staff at the property were made aware of this on the day and took immediate steps to address this issue.

Inspectors also noted the service did not keep records updated and lacked important information, crucial to individual tenants’ support – creating an unclear picture of what care was being provided to tenants daily.

Serious concern letter issued

On November 30, inspectors issued a “serious concern letter” ordering Cornerstone to make “significant improvements” to the environment tenants were living in.

They acted immediately and went to work de-cluttering the property and when inspectors returned, the tenants were “much happier and more positive”.

A requirement has been issued for the service to provide more staff training to better equip them to deal with the complex needs of tenants.

Inspectors also found leadership at the properties was also weak, with “inconsistent” delivery.

The lack of consistent leadership led to tenants not receiving the best service available and management was not aware of this.

This issue was raised with management on inspection day, addressing this with additional staff and better managerial oversight.

The Care Inspectorate has given the service until March to improve its leadership delivery.

Cornerstone has made ‘significant’ steps address failings

Cornerstone previously received an inspection across all seven properties in July 2022 and made some improvements which were met during the November inspection.

These included providing a clean, well-maintained environment and a system to dispense medication effectively.

However, the service still has not met the requirement to provide tenants with the opportunity for an active healthy lifestyle.

While the report notes tenants have been able to go out more, their schedules are inconsistent and is still an area for the service to improve.

Hazel Brown, chief executive of Cornerstone, said the team had taken “immediate steps” based on the report issued by the Care Inspectorate.

“We are really disappointed by the gradings which relate to two properties within this registration and fall well below our exacting standards.

“Significant additional staff training is already impacting positively, with associated improvements in record keeping, support plans, communication and reporting.

“Through immediate action to improve the physical environment, I am glad the report notes that the people affected feel happier, more positive and comfortable.”

Ms Brown also notes that recent leadership changes have resulted in better oversight and putting the people they support first is their “absolute top priority”.