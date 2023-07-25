Aberdeen photographer on trial accused of sexual offences against 13 females

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen photographer on trial accused of sexual offences against 13 females

Simon 'Sid' Scott is accused of pressuring one teenager to wear a "sexy Santa" outfit for a photoshoot before sexually assaulting her in his studio.

By David McPhee
Simon Scott is standing trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Simon Scott is standing trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

An alleged victim of an Aberdeen photographer accused of sexual offences involving 13 females broke down as she described a harrowing sexual incident during a photoshoot with him.

Simon ‘Sid’ Scott, 44, is facing more than a dozen charges of sexual assaults and indecent behaviour against young women and an underage girl – many of whom modelled for him in his role as a professional photographer.

Scott, of Sunnyside Road, Aberdeen, denies all the charges.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard from one 28-year-old woman who accused Scott of pressuring her to wear a “sexy Santa” outfit for a Christmas Eve photoshoot before allegedly sexually assaulting her in his studio.

The woman, who was 19 at the time, alleges Scott took her up to his Aberdeen city centre studio where he shot “many, many” photos before kneeling on top of her and groping her private parts.

Woman claims she ‘froze’

Describing Scott as a “creep” and a “weird little man”, the woman said she had initially been impressed by Scott’s photography and agreed to an outdoor photoshoot.

However, when she arrived she claims Scott told her the light wasn’t good and he suggested they go to his studio in nearby Belmont Street.

She told jurors how after taking a large number of photographs in an outfit she’d agreed to wear, Scott then requested she put on a sexy Santa outfit.

The woman wept as she alleged Scott got her to lie on the ground before kneeling over her and sexually assaulting her by forcing his fingers inside her underwear.

“I remember freezing,” she said. “Stupidly I thought he’d made a mistake and I moved back from him. I don’t know why I thought it was an accident at that point.

“But even though I had moved back he did it again and I froze – I just remember thinking ‘oh no’.”

She claimed as Scott made a “guttural grunting” sound she jumped up off the ground and “just wanted to get out of there”.

“He didn’t even look embarrassed and I don’t remember him saying sorry,” she said.

The woman added that when she confronted Scott “rolled his eyes” at her.

‘My story is my story and that’s what happened’

Asked by fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar why in 2020 she went to the police to report Scott, she said: “There had been so many people that had been affected by this person.

“I felt I was coming forward for myself and I would be coming forward for them too.

“I did not know whether anyone had been raped or whether any minors had been affected.

“I knew something needed to be done – it couldn’t continue.”

However, during a heated cross-examination with Scott defence advocate David Taylor he put it to the woman that the sexual assault never took place.

She angrily responded by stating she was “violated” by Mr Taylor’s client, adding: “Sid Scott, Simon Scott – whatever he’s calling himself – sexually assaulted me on December 24 2014.

“My story is my story and that’s what happened to me.”

Witness claims accused stalked her

A second woman gave evidence to the jury accusing Scott of chatting to her on Myspace then MSN Messenger when she was 13 and asking about her sexual experience.

“He would ask if I had a boyfriend and what I had done with boys, then it quickly changed whether I was a virgin,” the woman said.

She claimed Scott would follow her and alleged he had followed her to H&M clothes shop in Aberdeen and texted her, saying he was watching her and described what she was wearing.

“I was terrified,” she said. “I dropped what I was holding and ran out of the shop.”

The woman, now 29, told the court she subsequently had to change her email and phone number in order to be rid of Scott.

During cross-examination, she told Mr Taylor his client had “made her feel uncomfortable as if she was being watched”.

The trial, before Sheriff Morag McLaughlin, continues.

