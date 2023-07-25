New Elgin parents urged to know warning signs after firefighters tackle nearly 40 deliberate blazes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Elgin parents urged to know warning signs after firefighters tackle nearly 40 deliberate blazes

The incidents included gorse, woodland and wheelie bins being deliberately set alight.

By Lauren Taylor
The fire service has issued a warning to parents after tacking almost 40 deliberate fires. Image: DC Thomson.
Firefighters are urging parents to know the warning signs of deliberate fire setting after crews attend almost 40 blazes in New Elgin.

Moray fire crews were called to 39 deliberate fires set between March and June in the south of New Elgin.

Following several recent fire-raising incidents, officers are urging parents to know the warning signs of deliberate fire raising.

If a child comes home smelling of smoke, parents are asked to check on their whereabouts and speak to them about the dangers of starting fires.

An annual fire and rescue report shows a rise in deliberate fires across Aberdeen over the last year.

However, the fire service noticed a shift from fires involving grasslands and wooded areas in the city to outdoor structures like wheelie bins and small refuse containers.

A communal bin caught fire on Belmont Road in Aberdeen. Image: Alastair Gammack.

‘Setting fires deliberately is not a fun thing to do’

Firefighters are now providing homeowners advice on the safe and responsible storage of refuse.

They will also work closely with police officers to tackle anti-social behaviour in the city.

Constable Richard Russell said: “Setting fires deliberately is not a fun thing to do, it is dangerous and destroys and damages equipment and property and can ultimately lead to a loss of life.

“In the past few weeks, we have had several incidents where cans have exploded after being thrown into fires, this behaviour is dangerous and can have devastating consequences.

“All the incidents reported to us are currently under investigation with officers working to identify those involved.

“We will continue to work with the fire service and other partners to ensure this criminal behaviour is dealt with appropriately.”

