Aberdeen Tesco shoppers urged to grab a bag to help foodbanks

Tesco is making it easier than ever for shoppers to give a helping hand to food banks and charities in the north-east this summer.

Three stores are taking part in a six-week trial designed to make ensure foodbanks are given supplies of exactly what they need.

Woodend, Wellington Road and Westhill stores are offering pre-filled donation bags available for customers to buy and donate to charities FareShare and the Trussell Trust.

The bags will contain items that are most needed by local foodbanks and charities.

Demand has soared in recent months as a result of the cost of living crisis, with record numbers of people seeking help. Charities recorded an 18% rise in donations over the last year.

Grab a bag – or top up at the till

Customers will also get additional opportunities over the summer to round up their bill at the checkout to make it even easier to offer financial support.

Bags are available in stores until September 3, alongside every Tesco store’s permanent collection point where customers can donate long-life food items all year round.

The option to round up at the Aberdeen tills are available to customers until August 6 and then again from August 28-September 3.

Claire de Silva, Tesco head of community, said: “We’re really proud of our partnerships with FareShare and the Trussell Trust and we want to continue to find ways to help them.

“With many food banks struggling to meet the rising levels of need, more people using food banks we wanted to make donating as easy as possible for customers that want to support their community. The donation bags will be available throughout the summer holidays, so it allows a real focus on families and children who need support.”

FareShare’s head of retail Polly Hoffman said: “The need for FareShare food has been rising rapidly as a result of the cost-of-living crisis, and will continue to do so throughout the summer holidays when more families rely on these vital local services to feed themselves and their loved ones.

“At a time when millions of people are going hungry, the donations we receive from generous Tesco customers is absolutely vital for the charities and community groups we provide food to. That’s why we’re thrilled that Tesco is making it even easier for people to support FareShare by introducing donation bags in store this summer.”

Trussell Trust chief executive Emma Revie added: “We are extremely grateful to Tesco for once again providing innovative new ways for their customers to support our network of more than 1,300 food bank centres.”

Big Food Appeal

The Press and Journal has been working to alleviate food poverty and make people aware of where help is available through The Big Food Appeal.

Our interactive map highlights where foodbanks are across the north and north-east of Scotland, while we’re also debunking the myths around who can get help.

We’re also celebrating the work of tireless volunteers and charities dedicating to ensuring their communities don’t go hungry.