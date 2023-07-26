Andy Low happy Inverurie Locos is Glen Donald’s preferred destination

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Andy Low happy Inverurie Locos is Glen Donald’s preferred destination

The defender has joined from Junior club Dyce.

By Callum Law
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low has bolstered his squad by signing Glen Donald
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low has bolstered his squad by signing Glen Donald

Manager Andy Low is pleased new signing Glen Donald has chosen Inverurie Locos as he makes the step up to the Breedon Highland League.

The 25-year-old defender has joined the Railwaymen on a three-year contract from Junior club Dyce.

Harlaw Park boss Low said: “I think Glen has had plenty of opportunities in recent years to step up.

“He’s done well at Dyce and having spoken to him he felt this was the right opportunity for him and we’re delighted.

“He’s a player I think will really strengthen us.

“Glen will give us a physicality at centre-half that we’ve been looking for.

Glen Donald, right, in action for former club Dyce

“We’ve been patient with the players we’ve tried to bring in, but Glen’s one I’ve monitored for the last couple of years and Jamie Watt’s watched him as well.

“Both of us think highly of him. He’s the type of centre-half we were after – he defends his box really well.

“He’s strong, physical and enjoys defending.

“It was an area of the pitch where we were looking for that particular profile of player.

“We feel he can hit the ground running, but also improve with us in the years ahead.”

Inverurie start the new season against Turriff United at the Haughs on Saturday and Low doesn’t expect to do any more business before then.

But he is still on the hunt for further additions, and added: “We are still looking to strengthen the team.

“That’s an ongoing thing and it needs to be the right type of player who can improve the starting eleven.”

More from Highland League

Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low has bolstered his squad by signing Glen Donald
Gary Manson pleased with Wick Academy recruitment ahead of new season; Rothes add youth
Ross Draper, who hopes to add a fourth summer signing to his squad before this weekend's Viaplay Cup match against Queen of the South.
Viaplay Cup round-up: Elgin City hammered by Queen's Park; Brechin City beat League Two…
Brechin City manager Andy Kirk. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk looking at the bigger picture ahead of Clyde test
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low has bolstered his squad by signing Glen Donald
Ex-Ross County forward Calum Frame makes two-year move to Forres Mechanics
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low has bolstered his squad by signing Glen Donald
Big wins for Highland League sides as start of the season edges closer
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low has bolstered his squad by signing Glen Donald
Kyle Connell at the double as Cove Rangers come from behind to defeat Highland…
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low has bolstered his squad by signing Glen Donald
Highland League: Keith boss pleased with Michael Taylor and Liam Cheyne captures, while Forres…
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low has bolstered his squad by signing Glen Donald
Formartine United manager delighted to sign 'exciting' Aberdeen youngster
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low has bolstered his squad by signing Glen Donald
Viaplay Cup: Defeats for Elgin City and Brechin City
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low has bolstered his squad by signing Glen Donald
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk believes Viaplay Cup is ideal preparation for Highland League…