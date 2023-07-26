Andy Low happy Inverurie Locos is Glen Donald’s preferred destination

Manager Andy Low is pleased new signing Glen Donald has chosen Inverurie Locos as he makes the step up to the Breedon Highland League.

The 25-year-old defender has joined the Railwaymen on a three-year contract from Junior club Dyce.

Harlaw Park boss Low said: “I think Glen has had plenty of opportunities in recent years to step up.

“He’s done well at Dyce and having spoken to him he felt this was the right opportunity for him and we’re delighted.

“He’s a player I think will really strengthen us.

“Glen will give us a physicality at centre-half that we’ve been looking for.

“We’ve been patient with the players we’ve tried to bring in, but Glen’s one I’ve monitored for the last couple of years and Jamie Watt’s watched him as well.

“Both of us think highly of him. He’s the type of centre-half we were after – he defends his box really well.

“He’s strong, physical and enjoys defending.

“It was an area of the pitch where we were looking for that particular profile of player.

“We feel he can hit the ground running, but also improve with us in the years ahead.”

Inverurie start the new season against Turriff United at the Haughs on Saturday and Low doesn’t expect to do any more business before then.

But he is still on the hunt for further additions, and added: “We are still looking to strengthen the team.

“That’s an ongoing thing and it needs to be the right type of player who can improve the starting eleven.”