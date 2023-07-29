Dons fans descend on London ahead of friendly against Charlton Athletic

Thousands of Aberdeen FC fans have travelled to London ahead of the team’s friendly game against Charlton Athletic.

The Dons aim to round off their pre-season friendly match-ups with a win at The Valley this afternoon.

They are hoping to stage a comeback following their 2-0 loss to Preston North End at Deepdale last weekend and finish the pre-season on a high.

More than 2,000 fans have turned out to watch the match, travelling over 530 miles from Aberdeen to London.

Manager Barry Robson has so far made seven signings during the summer transfer window and is hoping to make the most of the new blood during the match.

Charlton recently signed ex-Aberdeen midfielder Terry Taylor who may make his debut appearance for the club at the match.

The match takes place during a weekend of industrial action by the RMT Union over pay.

Large sections of the rail network have been left with little to no services including LNER which operates services up and down the east coast.

More strike action is expected on several train operators from Monday, August 1.