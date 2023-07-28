Ex-Aberdeen midfielder Terry Taylor hoping to make first appearance for Charlton in friendly against Dons

Ex-Aberdeen midfielder Terry Taylor is hoping to make his first appearance for new club Charlton in this weekend’s friendly against the Dons.

The 22-year-old was with the Dons as a youngster from 2009 to 2017 when he left to join Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Taylor was capped by Scotland at under-17 and under-18 level before going on to represent Wales at under-21 level, winning 11 caps and scoring two goals.

He joined Burton Albion in 2021 and made 69 appearances for the Brewers before joining Charlton on Wednesday on a three-year deal.

Despite only just joining the Addicks, Taylor hopes to be involved against Barry Robson’s Aberdeen in Saturday’s friendly at The Valley.

He said: “I feel good and I have been training for the past few weeks.

“I had an injury towards the end of last season but I’ve overcome that and I feel really good.

“I’ll see what the manager feels and if he thinks I’m ready to be in the squad or play then that will be his decision.

“I’ll be ready if called upon.”

Taylor is looking forward to a new challenge with Charlton, who finished 10th in League One last season and are managed by Dean Holden.

The midfielder hopes to play his part in helping the club back to the Championship.

He said: “It feels amazing. Having a look at the ground and meeting everyone at the training ground felt really good.

“I can’t wait to get going.

“There was speculation and different talks but as soon as I spoke to the manager here he gave me a really feeling that I would be valued here.

“The direction the club is going, it’s only up from here.

“The new owners who have taken over seem like they are going to run the club well.

“Hopefully everything comes together and it could be a really positive season.”

Draw of Dean Holden 🤝

Club ambitions ⬆️

The itch to get started 😅 A first word with new signing @terrytay10r 👇 🔴⚪️ #cafc pic.twitter.com/BTWmT3BRLL — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) July 26, 2023

He added: “The obvious aim is promotion.

“It is early to say that but if that is what we want to do then you’ve got to set a goal.

“That is looking for down the line but first and foremost the focus will be Saturday and then the first league game of the season.

“We just have to take it game-by-game but with that end goal in mind of getting into the Championship.”