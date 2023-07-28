Ex-Aberdeen midfielder Terry Taylor hoping to make first appearance for Charlton in friendly against Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Aberdeen midfielder Terry Taylor hoping to make first appearance for Charlton in friendly against Dons

The 22-year-old was with the Dons as a youngster from 2009 to 2017 when he left to join Wolverhampton Wanderers.

By Danny Law
Terry Taylor on the ball for Wales U21 against the Netherlands. Image: Shutterstock.
Ex-Aberdeen midfielder Terry Taylor is hoping to make his first appearance for new club Charlton in this weekend’s friendly against the Dons.

Taylor was capped by Scotland at under-17 and under-18 level before going on to represent Wales at under-21 level, winning 11 caps and scoring two goals.

He joined Burton Albion in 2021 and made 69 appearances for the Brewers before joining Charlton on Wednesday on a three-year deal.

Despite only just joining the Addicks, Taylor hopes to be involved against Barry Robson’s Aberdeen in Saturday’s friendly at The Valley.

He said: “I feel good and I have been training for the past few weeks.

“I had an injury towards the end of last season but I’ve overcome that and I feel really good.

“I’ll see what the manager feels and if he thinks I’m ready to be in the squad or play then that will be his decision.

“I’ll be ready if called upon.”

Terry Taylor in action for Burton Albion against Plymouth last season. Image: Shutterstock.

Taylor is looking forward to a new challenge with Charlton, who finished 10th in League One last season and are managed by Dean Holden.

The midfielder hopes to play his part in helping the club back to the Championship.

He said: “It feels amazing. Having a look at the ground and meeting everyone at the training ground felt really good.

“I can’t wait to get going.

“There was speculation and different talks but as soon as I spoke to the manager here he gave me a really feeling that I would be valued here.

“The direction the club is going, it’s only up from here.

“The new owners who have taken over seem like they are going to run the club well.

“Hopefully everything comes together and it could be a really positive season.”

He added: “The obvious aim is promotion.

“It is early to say that but if that is what we want to do then you’ve got to set a goal.

“That is looking for down the line but first and foremost the focus will be Saturday and then the first league game of the season.

“We just have to take it game-by-game but with that end goal in mind of getting into the Championship.”

