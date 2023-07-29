Ness Refill store in Inverness to close just four months after opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Ness Refill store in Inverness to close just four months after opening

Owner Evelyn Elder took to social media to announced the sad news.

By Ross Hempseed
Ness refill store in Inverness.
Ness Refill has decided to close four months after opening. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A refill store in Inverness has decided to close its doors just months after opening.

Ness Refill was created by Evelyn Elder, to reduce waste packaging and encourage customers to use their own containers while shopping.

Large containers of grains, beans, and other pantry essentials lined the walls, while the store received delivery of unpackaged fresh produce to sell.

Ms Elder announced the new store opening earlier this year and opened to the public on March 20, in the city centre, with people interested in the store’s unique concept.

However, just four months after the store first opened, it has been announced it would be closing.

Evelyn Elder (centre) with her team during the grand opening back in March. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The team could not make the store a ‘sustainable venture’.

A statement on Ness Refill’s Facebook page read: “It is with deep sadness that I have taken the decision to close Ness Refill.

“Sadly despite our best efforts we have not been able to reach out to as many customers as is necessary to make this a sustainable venture.

“We are so grateful to all our loyal customers who have supported us over the past few months and all those who have also followed up on social media.

“We will keep everyone updated as to a final closing date but meantime we will remain open albeit in a reduced capacity.”

Not only did the store provide bulk food items, but they also promoted local businesses by stocking their products including MSoap and Loch Ness Honey.

Users took to social media to express their disappointment at the sudden closure but noted there was a need for this kind of unique venture.

The shop provided customers with bulk food items and encourage them to use their own containers and eliminate plastic waste. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Eleanor Carlisle, a loyal customer, wrote: “Really sorry to hear this, I have found you a great wee shop and was so glad when you opened in town.”

Rebecca Schreiber commented: “I only noticed you for the first time the other day but intended on coming back as I think refill places should be the way forward. Sad I won’t get the chance.”

Janet Hobson wrote: “So sorry to hear that you are closing, such a shame, I loved your shop.”

Other users provided words of encouragement. Manar Elkhazindar wrote: “Sad to see you close but do consider opening somewhere else. I think it was down to location and limited options. Don’t give up.”

Kerry Guthrie wrote: “This is awful news. I love the shop, and we need so many more initiatives like this.”

The store will now hold a closing down sale with 10% off everything.

More from Inverness

The man police believe can help with Baron Taylor Street assault.
Image of man who may hold information on serious assault in Inverness released by…
Martin Roy, managing director, Ptarmigan Homes in Inverness
Exclusive: Failed firm Ptarmigan Homes had debts of nearly £1 million
Nairn Man Rob Ellen who puts on the Trailer Trash Stage at Belladrum each year.
Nairn music promoter recounts growth 'from the back of the Phoenix Bar to Belladrum'
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A man whose Mazda was left abandoned by Ardullie Roundabout for more than two months has admitted drink driving Picture shows; Mazda, Ardullie Roundabout. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; 27/07/2023
White Mazda driver was over the limit when he left the road at Ardullie…
Gary Mclean judging the Taste of Grampian.
Award-winning chef Gary Maclean to visit Inverness
Inverness Sheriff Court.
'Irate' woman threw stone through ex's window
Internet speeds can affect house prices
Poor internet can affect house sales says Inverness estate agent
Karen Darke meets Paul Challice at the Morayvia museum.
Former coastguard left speechless by chance encounter with paralympian he helped rescue 30 years…
Steven Ferguson at Ross County and Scot Gardiner at Inverness Caley Thistle have backed the dual the A9 campaign.
Ross County and Caley Thistle support campaign for A9 dualling due to safety concerns
Inverness knife man Krzystof Andruczak wearing camouflage and a gas mask armed with a knife. He is now in hospital
Inverness knifeman who was shot by police to remain in state hospital indefinitely