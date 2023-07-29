Ness Refill store in Inverness to close just four months after opening

A refill store in Inverness has decided to close its doors just months after opening.

Ness Refill was created by Evelyn Elder, to reduce waste packaging and encourage customers to use their own containers while shopping.

Large containers of grains, beans, and other pantry essentials lined the walls, while the store received delivery of unpackaged fresh produce to sell.

Ms Elder announced the new store opening earlier this year and opened to the public on March 20, in the city centre, with people interested in the store’s unique concept.

However, just four months after the store first opened, it has been announced it would be closing.

The team could not make the store a ‘sustainable venture’.

A statement on Ness Refill’s Facebook page read: “It is with deep sadness that I have taken the decision to close Ness Refill.

“Sadly despite our best efforts we have not been able to reach out to as many customers as is necessary to make this a sustainable venture.

“We are so grateful to all our loyal customers who have supported us over the past few months and all those who have also followed up on social media.

“We will keep everyone updated as to a final closing date but meantime we will remain open albeit in a reduced capacity.”

Not only did the store provide bulk food items, but they also promoted local businesses by stocking their products including MSoap and Loch Ness Honey.

Users took to social media to express their disappointment at the sudden closure but noted there was a need for this kind of unique venture.

Eleanor Carlisle, a loyal customer, wrote: “Really sorry to hear this, I have found you a great wee shop and was so glad when you opened in town.”

Rebecca Schreiber commented: “I only noticed you for the first time the other day but intended on coming back as I think refill places should be the way forward. Sad I won’t get the chance.”

Janet Hobson wrote: “So sorry to hear that you are closing, such a shame, I loved your shop.”

Other users provided words of encouragement. Manar Elkhazindar wrote: “Sad to see you close but do consider opening somewhere else. I think it was down to location and limited options. Don’t give up.”

Kerry Guthrie wrote: “This is awful news. I love the shop, and we need so many more initiatives like this.”

The store will now hold a closing down sale with 10% off everything.