Exclusive: Aberdeen indoor produce market could open within weeks in ‘mystery city centre location’

Plans for a year-round, continental-style indoor produce market in Aberdeen have been revived – in spite of the city’s plans for BHS.

Aberdeen Multicultural Centre (AMC) and Aberdeen Climate Action (ACA) have their sights set on a “terrific” city centre venue.

Though they are keeping the location top secret for now, they hope to be up and running “within weeks”.

Ambitious proposals for such a north-east produce market in Aberdeen emerged in April 2021.

For the chance to have your say on the latest, read on.

What do we know so far?

They want room for “possibly more” than 100 north-east producers to trade, with special attention paid to those within a 75-mile radius of the Granite City.

It would be open every Saturday and Sunday through the year, though some stalls could operate seven days a week.

Monday to Friday there are hopes traders could provide wholesale services to the hospitality industry and grocery boxes to the public.

The mystery venue – not yet confirmed as commercial talks continue – is touted as being close to Union Street but outside of the low emission zone.

That would allow access to good off-street loading facilities, with lifts, with proposals for £5 all-day parking for producers.

Stalls, charged at a modest rent, would be permanently set up so could be personalised as traders wish.

There would also be seating areas for customers to eat and drink, though alcohol will not be sold.

‘If we want to change food buying habits, we require a market that meets people’s needs’

On top of showcasing the wide array of food and drink produced across the region, the organisations had teamed up for the good of the planet.

By giving north-east produce a shop window in the city centre, they hope to cut down significantly on the mileage food travels to your plate.

With the input of AMC, it is hoped raw fruit and vegetables grown locally will be complemented with a multi-ethnic spread of sauces, breads, cheeses, spices and street food also made in this corner of the country.

They want it to become a “destination location”, and are looking to some of the world’s iconic markets for inspiration.

A feasibility study, launched exclusively with The P&J, proved a great means of gauging interest from would-be traders and customers alike.

The takeaways: that the market must be indoors, year-round, and have regular, set opening hours.

Only then, Aberdeen Climate Action director Alison Stuart says, will people shift their buying habits from the supermarket.

She told The P&J: “People want to reduce their food miles and support local food growers and producers.

“When you look to France and other places you go on holiday, you see how local markets can and should be a part of a thriving local economy and community.

“There is a demand but in order to help people change their food buying habits we require a market that meets their needs.”

What’s been the hold up?

However, within weeks of AMC unveiling the plans, Aberdeen City Council unfurled its own vision for a £50 million market on the site of the former BHS on Union Street.

Combined with a snub from the UK’s levelling up fund – which is putting £20m into the city’s plans – project leaders were left scratching their heads.

However, now the city market plans have been fleshed out, project leaders see an Aberdeen where the two ventures can coexist in the city centre.

Their plans sound most like the outdoor part of the city market, where stalls are planned on the unsheltered Green.

Public feedback demanded a golden canopy originally included in the city sketches be scrapped.

Now, the choice between indoor and outdoor trade appears to be differentiating factor between the two proposals.

Have your say: Producers and consumers asked for input on Aberdeen indoor produce market

Two years since first revealing their market plans, AMC and ACA are relaunching their feasibility study. They hope it will encourage food and drink producers to take up a stall.

They also want to hear the public’s opinions of street markets that they’ve visited in the north-east.

Before deciding that they required to be indoors, AMC and ACA ran a street market in George Street.

It was an an appetite-whetter, but it left them with little doubt a year-round market would require to be sheltered.

The feedback from their last survey confirmed the ad hoc nature of street markets, like theirs, would not convince people to shop differently,

Producers can give their input on the plans to AMC here.

Meanwhile the public can give feedback, including insight on any north-east street markets they have attended, here.