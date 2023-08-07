Inverness businessman on a mission to unlock people’s innovation potential

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Neil Sykes, who runs food4innov8ions on Castle Street in Inverness.

How and why did you start in business?

After completing a university degree in Spanish and French in London, I took a job as a market research interviewer to pay the bills while I searched for something I really wanted to do.

I remained in the industry; fast forward 22 years and I found myself on the board of what was now the insight division of a large London based marketing and communication agency.

My lesson learned is that opportunity presents itself whenever you are ready, and the rest is just tenacity.

Throughout my career I was considered to be ‘good with people’ and so it was no surprise that I was often asked to look after the culture and learning parts of the business – which I loved.

In 2012 I started my journey with NLP (neuro-linguistic programming) eventually becoming a certified trainer of it a few years later.

It has been the most valuable gift I have ever given myself.

It taught me that managing the processes of a business is usually the easy part, there are rules and procedures for that; learning to lead the people in the business is the more valuable skill by far.

From then on in it was always going to be about helping companies get their culture right.

How did you get to where you are today?

With my co-founder, Simon Allison, we set the business up two years ago.

We had both recently become certified trainers in a new people-centric and purpose-driven model of Innovation called the Six’I’s – exactly at the time when Covid meant the entire world had to pivot how they worked.

If ever there was a time for businesses to build a sustainable culture, then this was it.

The pandemic went further in proving our long-held belief that everyone can (and does) contribute to company culture, they just might not think they do and believe that it comes from the top down.

Using an approach that combines our human understanding training and lived business experience, we set out on our mission to make it easier for companies to work better in a culture that they have co-created.

And on a personal level, I have been able to devote more time to NLP therapy coaching.

Who helped you?

Of course, my co-founder, Simon Allison! Another big thank you goes to the various people who trained me and were trained alongside me on my NLP journey.

And just recently, having the FSB behind us has really helped. It’s always good when someone has your back.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

There are two. Firstly, what other people think about you is none of your business. That’s a ‘boom’ moment right there. That was when I realised that other people’s judgements of me only matter to them.

And secondly, feedback is not an instruction, it’s always a choice.

What is your biggest mistake?

Not realising that London is a trap earlier than I did.

What is your greatest achievement?

Learning not to confuse authority with leadership.

How is your business managing rapidly rising costs, and what should government do to help?

Not so much for my business as I don’t move goods or services over borders; but for other businesses, it has to be the complete tram smash that is Brexit.

What do you still hope to achieve?

To get as many people as possible to realise that being busy is not the same thing as doing a good job.

What do you do to relax?

Relaxing is all about doing what is good for the soul, so going to one of wide-open spaces here in the Highlands and just being at peace with nature.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV

Succession – just wow! Not family viewing mind, largely on account of the weapon-grade swearing.

What do you waste your money on?

If what you want to buy gets a ‘yes’ to each of ‘do I really like it, and do I really want it?’ then you haven’t wasted your money.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Feed the cats, otherwise it’s bedlam.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I have zero interest in cars. My only stipulations are – it’s automatic, it has a rear camera for assisted parking, and there are heated seats.