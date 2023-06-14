New Aberdeen market images revealed as deal with operator is ‘almost there’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

New images of the planned Aberdeen market reveal the canopy above the Green has been scrapped – as talks are “almost there” to get work under way.

Earlier this year, the council’s architects Halliday Fraser Munro went back to the drawing board on the proposals for the former BHS building on Union Street.

And their refreshed drawings show public demand for the newly found feeling of openness on the Green has been listened to.

There are also changes to public spaces elsewhere in the Green, Market Street and on Union Street.

New plans will also make more of the existing husk of the former department store, including the concrete foundations and floor.

Metal totems have been placed around the edge of the development to act as “signs and beacons” for the new Aberdeen market hall.

The designers have described the oversailing roof as “jewel-like” above the lower glass “jewellery box” building.

Aberdeen’s new market has been drawn up to be visible from all directions as an “architectural feature and destination”, with the roof lit up in the dark.

The new Aberdeen market on Union Street: Glazed frontage

The new plans reveal hopes the existing concrete frame of BHS could be removed to allow for a “much more open, flexible and impressive” entrance space.

Behind it, the market hall would be separated from the solid walls with a “continuous glazed clerestory”.

The wall of windows at either end of the hall, which would host a food and drink market, would allow views right through the space, Halliday Fraser Munro said.

The Green: Plans for new events space

Architects have taken a look at the Green as they revised the Aberdeen market plans.

The canopy planned to shelter the historic square has been scrapped due to feedback from the public.

Online comment sections have been overwhelmingly in favour of the open space on the Green since the old buildings were demolished.

On top of that, it will allow more daylight onto the Green and means taller equipment for events can be included.

Space, designed to be flexible and open, able to host a variety of events throughout the year.

That could include farmers or crafters markets or sports and cultural events on curved LED screen.

Halliday Fraser Munro also suggests Christmas markets, exhibitions, art shows and summer fairs could use the space.

When nothing is happening, the big screen would help “activate and animate” the space, it is claimed.

All this, they say, would encourage people to come to the city centre and new market hall, helping to “drive the recovery of the city centre”.

New views of Aberdeen market from Market Street and Hadden Street

Concerns have been raised about the current state of the site while talks between the council and preferred market operator continue.

Just now a hoarding has been erected around the Market Street and Hadden Street sides of the exposed innards of the former BHS and indoor market buildings.

The building would be set back from Market Street to create more flexible public space.

All that room would make for a “more generous”, step-free access towards the entry.

‘Almost there’: Talks continue as Aberdeen market site lies in rubble

A report detailing progress on the new Aberdeen market was expected to be put to councillors on Wednesday.

But the city’s property chief Stephen Booth delayed it as definitive talks with the preferred operator were “almost there”.

Instead, a full update will be provided in August.

Then, councillors will meet to discuss the wider £150 million city centre and beach masterplan.

Concerns have been raised that the hoardings surrounding the site should be painted.

They have been heavily postered since going up, though have also provided a canvas for street art.

In April, Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove visited Aberdeen to hear the latest on the £50 mllion project.

The UK Government has put £20 million towards the new market.