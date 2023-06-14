New Aberdeen market images revealed as deal with operator is ‘almost there’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Aberdeen market images revealed as deal with operator is ‘almost there’

Revised plans have been submitted for the £50 million Aberdeen market development. The project is hoped to draw people back to the city centre.

By Alastair Gossip
A birds eye view of the planned Aberdeen market development and the Green. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council
A birds eye view of the planned Aberdeen market development and the Green. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council

New images of the planned Aberdeen market reveal the canopy above the Green has been scrapped – as talks are “almost there” to get work under way.

Earlier this year, the council’s architects Halliday Fraser Munro went back to the drawing board on the proposals for the former BHS building on Union Street.

And their refreshed drawings show public demand for the newly found feeling of openness on the Green has been listened to.

The initial plans showed a huge canopy stretching across much of the Green. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro

There are also changes to public spaces elsewhere in the Green, Market Street and on Union Street.

New plans will also make more of the existing husk of the former department store, including the concrete foundations and floor.

Metal totems have been placed around the edge of the development to act as “signs and beacons” for the new Aberdeen market hall.

The designers have described the oversailing roof as “jewel-like” above the lower glass “jewellery box” building.

Aberdeen’s new market has been drawn up to be visible from all directions as an “architectural feature and destination”, with the roof lit up in the dark.

The new Aberdeen market on Union Street: Glazed frontage

The new plans reveal hopes the existing concrete frame of BHS could be removed to allow for a “much more open, flexible and impressive” entrance space.

Behind it, the market hall would be separated from the solid walls with a “continuous glazed clerestory”.

The wall of windows at either end of the hall, which would host a food and drink market, would allow views right through the space, Halliday Fraser Munro said.

An impression of the new Aberdeen market at 91-93 Union Street with a glass front and a giant metal globe on display inside.
Plans for a glazed frontage of the new Aberdeen market at 91-93 Union Street would create a “striking new intervention” on the Granite Mile. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council
An impression of the new Aberdeen market at 91-93 Union Street with a glass front and a sculpture of a balloon dog on display inside.
These four images show the possibilities of artwork on show behind the glazed front in the new Aberdeen market plans. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council
An impression of the new Aberdeen market at 91-93 Union Street with a glass front and a sculpture on display inside.
The plans for the new Aberdeen market would “respect the existing facade line” on the Granite Mile. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council
An impression of the new Aberdeen market at 91-93 Union Street with a glass front.
The new Union Street entrance would be a “dynamic and exciting beacon”, the architects said. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council

The Green: Plans for new events space

Architects have taken a look at the Green as they revised the Aberdeen market plans.

An indicative view of a street market on the Green, towards the new Aberdeen market.
An indicative view of a street market on the Green, towards the new Aberdeen market. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council

The canopy planned to shelter the historic square has been scrapped due to feedback from the public.

Online comment sections have been overwhelmingly in favour of the open space on the Green since the old buildings were demolished.

On top of that, it will allow more daylight onto the Green and means taller equipment for events can be included.

Space, designed to be flexible and open, able to host a variety of events throughout the year.

That could include farmers or crafters markets or sports and cultural events on curved LED screen.

Halliday Fraser Munro also suggests Christmas markets, exhibitions, art shows and summer fairs could use the space.

When nothing is happening, the big screen would help “activate and animate” the space, it is claimed.

All this, they say, would encourage people to come to the city centre and new market hall, helping to “drive the recovery of the city centre”.

An impression of the green showing sports, with wooden picnic tables in rows outside
Sports events could be shown in the Green in Aberdeen, if it is redeveloped as part of the new market development. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council
An impression of the Green decorated like a tennis ball with chairs set up
The Green could be decorated like a tennis ball during Wimbledon, perhaps. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council
An impression of the Green with stalls set up
The view of a market in the historic Green in Aberdeen, which could be redeveloped as part of the multi-million-pound market plans. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council
The view of a market in the historic Green in Aberdeen, which could be redeveloped as part of the multi-million-pound market plans.
The view of a market in the historic Green from Aberdeen’s Carmelite Street, which could be redeveloped as part of the multi-million-pound market plans. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council

New views of Aberdeen market from Market Street and Hadden Street

Concerns have been raised about the current state of the site while talks between the council and preferred market operator continue.

Just now a hoarding has been erected around the Market Street and Hadden Street sides of the exposed innards of the former BHS and indoor market buildings.

The proposed future view of the corner of Market Street and Hadden Street in Aberdeen
The proposed future view of the corner of Market Street and Hadden Street in Aberdeen. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council

The building would be set back from Market Street to create more flexible public space.

All that room would make for a “more generous”, step-free access towards the entry.

‘Almost there’: Talks continue as Aberdeen market site lies in rubble

A report detailing progress on the new Aberdeen market was expected to be put to councillors on Wednesday.

The concrete left behind from the former BHS building, which could be cut away for the Aberdeen Market plans
The concrete facade of the former BHS building could be cut away – if signed off by structural engineers working on the Aberdeen market project. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
Campaign posters wallpapered the hoardings at the Market Street and Hadden Street sides of the Aberdeen market site.
Campaign posters wallpapered the hoardings at the Market Street and Hadden Street sides of the Aberdeen market site. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

But the city’s property chief Stephen Booth delayed it as definitive talks with the preferred operator were “almost there”.

Instead, a full update will be provided in August.

Then, councillors will meet to discuss the wider £150 million city centre and beach masterplan.

Concerns have been raised that the hoardings surrounding the site should be painted.

Paintings on the hoarding surrounding the Aberdeen market building site.
Paintings on the hoarding surrounding the Aberdeen market building site. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

They have been heavily postered since going up, though have also provided a canvas for street art.

In April, Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove visited Aberdeen to hear the latest on the £50 mllion project.

The UK Government has put £20 million towards the new market.

The future of Aberdeen

