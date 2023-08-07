Bargain Hunt star to put Clan’s Big Hop Trail sculptures under the hammer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bargain Hunt star to put Clan’s Big Hop Trail sculptures under the hammer

Clan has announced Charles Hanson from hit daytime show Bargain Hunt will led the auction of hares to bring the Big Hop Trail to an end.

By Ross Hempseed
Charles Hanson from Bargain Hunt will auction off the Big Hop Trail sculptures next month. Image: Clan.
Charles Hanson from Bargain Hunt will auction off the Big Hop Trail sculptures next month. Image: Clan.

Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson will take the helm at an auction of giant hares currently on show as part of a sculpture trail.

Clan’s Big Hop Trail features 40 6ft hare sculptures which have popped up across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and Orkney and Shetland.

A further 52 mini sculptures, designed by local school pupils are also on show.

Families have been seeking them out throughout the summer holidays, and next month all 92 will be brought back to Aberdeen for a final farewell display.

TV personality Mr Hanson will then auction off the 40 large hares – and five small ones – at the Music Hall on September 18. Bidding starts at £3,000.

He said: “I am delighted to be involved in The Big Hop Trail. With more of us affected by cancer, and living with it for longer, the project is a great way to enable people to make a difference to the lives of those impacted.

Big Hop Trail at Castlegate
Skipper O’Hare created by Ali Elly Design on Aberdeen’s Castlegate. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

‘We can raise a huge amount’

“I look forward to my visit to Aberdeen in September and hope that along with the individuals and businesses from the communities involved in the trail, we can raise a huge amount for Clan Cancer Support to allow the charity to continue delivering its lifeline services.”

Radio personality Claire Stevenson will host the auction night on September 18, and about 400 people are expected to attend.

Interested bidders can also view all auction lots and make an expression of interest or submit a bid by checking out the online catalogue.

Lesley Mckenzie has designed the Gothenburg Great hare for The Big Hop Trail. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Farewell weekend

Ahead of the auction, Clan is organising a farewell weekend at the Music Hall.

The Big Hop Trail will run until September 3 and then all the sculptures will be collected and laid out in the venue for families – and prospective buyers – to see them one last time.

They will be on show on September 16 and 17. Tickets can be bought here.

All the small sculptures created by pupils will be returned to their school following the Farewell Weekend.

The Big Hop Trail: Interactive map as 40 sculptures set to be unveiled

