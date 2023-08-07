Bargain Hunt star to put Clan’s Big Hop Trail sculptures under the hammer

Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson will take the helm at an auction of giant hares currently on show as part of a sculpture trail.

Clan’s Big Hop Trail features 40 6ft hare sculptures which have popped up across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and Orkney and Shetland.

A further 52 mini sculptures, designed by local school pupils are also on show.

Families have been seeking them out throughout the summer holidays, and next month all 92 will be brought back to Aberdeen for a final farewell display.

TV personality Mr Hanson will then auction off the 40 large hares – and five small ones – at the Music Hall on September 18. Bidding starts at £3,000.

He said: “I am delighted to be involved in The Big Hop Trail. With more of us affected by cancer, and living with it for longer, the project is a great way to enable people to make a difference to the lives of those impacted.

‘We can raise a huge amount’

“I look forward to my visit to Aberdeen in September and hope that along with the individuals and businesses from the communities involved in the trail, we can raise a huge amount for Clan Cancer Support to allow the charity to continue delivering its lifeline services.”

Radio personality Claire Stevenson will host the auction night on September 18, and about 400 people are expected to attend.

Interested bidders can also view all auction lots and make an expression of interest or submit a bid by checking out the online catalogue.

Farewell weekend

Ahead of the auction, Clan is organising a farewell weekend at the Music Hall.

The Big Hop Trail will run until September 3 and then all the sculptures will be collected and laid out in the venue for families – and prospective buyers – to see them one last time.

They will be on show on September 16 and 17. Tickets can be bought here.

All the small sculptures created by pupils will be returned to their school following the Farewell Weekend.