Prosecution and death investigation authority to fight climate change with Elgin office refit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Prosecution and death investigation authority to fight climate change with Elgin office refit

The Moray town's Procurator Fiscal office is going green with improvements being made to the building.

By Reporter
The Crown Office wants to help fight climate change by reducing carbon emissions in its premises by 2.5% each year and becoming carbon neutral by 2040. Image: Shutterstock
The Crown Office wants to help fight climate change by reducing carbon emissions in its premises by 2.5% each year and becoming carbon neutral by 2040. Image: Shutterstock

Scotland’s prosecution and death investigation authority plans to do its bit to fight climate change with major green improvements to its Elgin office.

A £2.2 million environmentally friendlier refit will be carried out at the Procurator Fiscal office when it shuts its doors a week today.

From Monday August 14, “extensive decarbonisation works” will begin, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has said.

It could take up to nine months for the renovations to be completed at the South Street property.

The project includes replacing all the windows, installing a new heating system and insulating all the external walls.

Reducing carbon emissions

But the COPFS has stressed that its important work across the area will still be able to continue elsewhere.

The Elgin office will be relocated temporarily to the Moray town’s police station on Moray Street.

A small team will be based at the police office annexe and other staff will work from home.

The multi-million-pound project to adopt renewable energy sources is also expected to cut costs to the public purse.

It’s part of a Scotland-wide commitment made by the Crown Office to reduce carbon emissions in COPFS premises by 2.5% each year and become carbon neutral by 2040.

The target, it’s hoped, could create modern, ecologically efficient, and futureproofed working environments for staff, the COPFS told The Press and Journal.

‘This work will improve our renewable energy credentials’

Alison McKenzie, Procurator Fiscal for Aberdeen, praised developments at the Elgin office.

“We can be enormously proud of the pioneering role our staff in Elgin are playing in helping COPFS to decarbonise,” she said.

“In Elgin, the installation of solar panels is already helping us to embrace renewable energy.

“It is reassuring to know that year-round, but especially in Spring, Summer and Autumn, our solar panels are providing a sizeable proportion of our energy needs.

“This is just one of the ways that we can reduce our dependency on fossil fuels and this work to decarbonise the Procurator Fiscal premises in Elgin will further improve our renewable energy credentials.

Robert Green, the COPFS’s Head of Business Support Services and Estates, added: “This is a very positive step, which will establish a blueprint for future applications for the remainder of our owned estates”.

For all relocation and general COPFS enquiries, you can telephone the COPFS National Enquiry Point on 0300 020 3000.

More from Crime & Courts

The Crown Office wants to help fight climate change by reducing carbon emissions in its premises by 2.5% each year and becoming carbon neutral by 2040. Image: Shutterstock
'Deeply unjust': Aberdeen man's police custody death is now Scotland's longest ongoing Fatal Accident…
The Crown Office wants to help fight climate change by reducing carbon emissions in its premises by 2.5% each year and becoming carbon neutral by 2040. Image: Shutterstock
Weekend court roll – a TikTok paedophile and truck show bust-up
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Danger driver hit 133mph on A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road
The Crown Office wants to help fight climate change by reducing carbon emissions in its premises by 2.5% each year and becoming carbon neutral by 2040. Image: Shutterstock
Teen mugger locked up after viciously robbing cyclist of mobile phone
The exterior of Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Metal thief raided skips and even stole table from outside Aberdeen Italian restaurant
The Crown Office wants to help fight climate change by reducing carbon emissions in its premises by 2.5% each year and becoming carbon neutral by 2040. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen photographer says sex offence accusations have 'destroyed' his life
The Crown Office wants to help fight climate change by reducing carbon emissions in its premises by 2.5% each year and becoming carbon neutral by 2040. Image: Shutterstock
Drunken racist's festive fury in Aberdeen shop
The Crown Office wants to help fight climate change by reducing carbon emissions in its premises by 2.5% each year and becoming carbon neutral by 2040. Image: Shutterstock
Photographer accused of sex offences involving 12 women denies photoshoots were for 'sexual thrill'
The Crown Office wants to help fight climate change by reducing carbon emissions in its premises by 2.5% each year and becoming carbon neutral by 2040. Image: Shutterstock
Teen footballer raises legal action against chief constable after horror AWPR accident
The Crown Office wants to help fight climate change by reducing carbon emissions in its premises by 2.5% each year and becoming carbon neutral by 2040. Image: Shutterstock
Binge snatcher: Woman stole £600 of movies and TV shows from HMV