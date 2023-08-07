Prosecution and death investigation authority to fight climate change with Elgin office refit

Scotland’s prosecution and death investigation authority plans to do its bit to fight climate change with major green improvements to its Elgin office.

A £2.2 million environmentally friendlier refit will be carried out at the Procurator Fiscal office when it shuts its doors a week today.

From Monday August 14, “extensive decarbonisation works” will begin, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has said.

It could take up to nine months for the renovations to be completed at the South Street property.

The project includes replacing all the windows, installing a new heating system and insulating all the external walls.

Reducing carbon emissions

But the COPFS has stressed that its important work across the area will still be able to continue elsewhere.

The Elgin office will be relocated temporarily to the Moray town’s police station on Moray Street.

A small team will be based at the police office annexe and other staff will work from home.

The multi-million-pound project to adopt renewable energy sources is also expected to cut costs to the public purse.

It’s part of a Scotland-wide commitment made by the Crown Office to reduce carbon emissions in COPFS premises by 2.5% each year and become carbon neutral by 2040.

The target, it’s hoped, could create modern, ecologically efficient, and futureproofed working environments for staff, the COPFS told The Press and Journal.

‘This work will improve our renewable energy credentials’

Alison McKenzie, Procurator Fiscal for Aberdeen, praised developments at the Elgin office.

“We can be enormously proud of the pioneering role our staff in Elgin are playing in helping COPFS to decarbonise,” she said.

“In Elgin, the installation of solar panels is already helping us to embrace renewable energy.

“It is reassuring to know that year-round, but especially in Spring, Summer and Autumn, our solar panels are providing a sizeable proportion of our energy needs.

“This is just one of the ways that we can reduce our dependency on fossil fuels and this work to decarbonise the Procurator Fiscal premises in Elgin will further improve our renewable energy credentials.

Robert Green, the COPFS’s Head of Business Support Services and Estates, added: “This is a very positive step, which will establish a blueprint for future applications for the remainder of our owned estates”.

For all relocation and general COPFS enquiries, you can telephone the COPFS National Enquiry Point on 0300 020 3000.