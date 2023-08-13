Five-hour operation to assist injured hillwalker in Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Five-hour operation to assist injured hillwalker in Aberdeenshire

The woman was fouind 160ft below the summit.

By Mike Merritt
Both Braemar and Aberdeen mountain rescue teams went to the aid of the hiker on 3081 feet high Mount Keen in Aberdeenshire. Injured hillwalker Aberdeenshire
Both Braemar and Aberdeen mountain rescue teams went to the aid of and injured hillwalker in Aberdeenshire. Image: Supplied.

An injured hillwalker was stretched off Scotland’s most easterly Munro in Aberdeenshire after getting injured near the summit.

Both Braemar and Aberdeen mountain rescue teams went to the aid of the hiker on 3081 feet high Mount Keen.

She had phoned for help.

Between the two teams, 19 members reached the woman – who was in her 30s and from the Central Belt – just 160 feet before the summit.

In a five-hour operation on Saturday, the teams managed to carry the walker to the team’s  Landrover transport for onward medical care at the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Her condition is unknown.

The team were called out twice today. The first was along side Braemar Mountain Rescue to assist an injured hill walker…

Posted by Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team on Saturday, 12 August 2023

At the same time, another injured hillwalker was airlifted off another Aberdeenshire peak – 1732 feet high Bennachie.

They were taken by the Inverness-based coastguard search and rescue helicopter to hospital. Their condition is also unknown.

