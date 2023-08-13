Five-hour operation to assist injured hillwalker in Aberdeenshire

An injured hillwalker was stretched off Scotland’s most easterly Munro in Aberdeenshire after getting injured near the summit.

Both Braemar and Aberdeen mountain rescue teams went to the aid of the hiker on 3081 feet high Mount Keen.

She had phoned for help.

Between the two teams, 19 members reached the woman – who was in her 30s and from the Central Belt – just 160 feet before the summit.

In a five-hour operation on Saturday, the teams managed to carry the walker to the team’s Landrover transport for onward medical care at the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Her condition is unknown.

The team were called out twice today. The first was along side Braemar Mountain Rescue to assist an injured hill walker…

At the same time, another injured hillwalker was airlifted off another Aberdeenshire peak – 1732 feet high Bennachie.

They were taken by the Inverness-based coastguard search and rescue helicopter to hospital. Their condition is also unknown.