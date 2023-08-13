Inquiry into Glen Coe mountain deaths likely to be held in Fort William

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inquiry into Glen Coe mountain deaths likely to be held in Fort William

Three people died on Aonach Eagach Ridge last Saturday.

By Alan Dow and Louise Glen
Inquiry likely to be held after Glen Coe deaths.
Three hillwalkers died in Glen Coe last Saturday night. Image: DC Thomson.

The reason why three people plunged hundreds of feet to their deaths from a killer ridge in Glen Coe may be revealed in a Scottish court.

Expert climbers and mountain rescuers are expected to give evidence at the legally compulsory Fatal Accident Inquiry at nearby Fort William Sheriff Court at a date to be decided.

Mountain guide and instructor 39-year-old Dave Fowler was one of the roped trio who died as he lead two client climbers along the narrow Aonach Eagach Ridge just over a week ago when they tragically fell.

Health and safety officials are already investigating the deaths.

Inquiry into Glen Coe deaths

Under Scottish law an FAI is mandatory,” if a person dies in Scotland as a result of an accident in Scotland in the course of the person’s employment or occupation”.

The instructor moved from Wales to Scotland in 2015 and was a director of locally-based West Coast Mountain Guides.

Inquiry Glen Coe deaths. Guide Dave Fowler.
Mountain guide Dave Fowler named as second Glencoe victim. Image: Facebook.

The inquiry into this most recent tragedy, which may take a year or more to come to court, might lift the lid on the mystery of what went wrong on the Aonach Eagach
ridge which caused the three to die.

The alarm was raised last Saturday night just after 9m, when the guide and his two clients, failed to return from the six-mile-long traverse of the ridge, parts of which are flanked by sheer drops. of several hundred feet.

The mountain guide was with a yet unnamed 64-year-old woman and  Graham Cox, 60, from  Southport, Merseyside.

With darkness falling, two members of Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team climbed up to investigate and discovered the three bodies.

Due to the lack of daylight and rocky terrain, the three were not recovered by the rescue team, aided by a Prestwick-based Coastguard helicopter, until the next day.

West Coast Mountain Guides

A post on West Coast Mountain Guides website has said the company is unable to take bookings due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

The message reads: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, West Coast Mountain Guides is unable to take any new bookings at this current time, we apologise for any inconvenience this causes.

“We will be in contact with all of our customers who have an existing booking with us in due course.”

