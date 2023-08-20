Exclusive: Eric Trump insists controversial Menie housing remains ‘a big priority’ as he vows to get homes built

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Eric Trump insists controversial Menie housing remains ‘a big priority’ as he vows to get homes built

The hundreds of plush homes attracted thousands of objections.

By Ryan Cryle and Ben Hendry
An impression of the MacLeod Square part of the Trump Estate development.
An impression of the MacLeod Square part of the Trump Estate development.

Eric Trump has vowed to see through controversial plans to build hundreds of new homes at the family’s Aberdeenshire golf course – even if it takes 10 years.

The son of embattled former president Donald Trump was speaking exclusively to the Press and Journal from Florida.

It’s more than three years since councillors approved the £150 million proposals, despite thousands of objections.

Eric, who now runs the Trump Organisation with his brother Don Jr, has taken a leading role in the Menie Estate in recent years.

That means he is charged with driving forward the plans for as many as 500 houses and 50 holiday homes there.

Donald Trump cutting the ribbon to break ground on the new MacLeod golf course at the Menie Estate in Balmedie, Aberdeen.
Donald Trump recently cut the ribbon marking the beginning of construction of the new MacLeod course in Aberdeen. Eric Trump is on the right of the picture. Image: Trump International Scotland

What’s the latest on Trump housing plans at Menie?

Last year the plans took a big step forward, as lawyers hammered out a deal on how much Trump International would have to pay Aberdeenshire Council for the project.

Since then, however, there has been little sign of any progress.

Hundreds of people are said to have already registered an interest in living at the properties, while thousands called for the proposals to be axed.

How The Trump Estate could look
How The Trump Estate could look. Image:

Parties both for and against have now been assured that the so-called Trump Estate will be built.

Eric told us the housing plan “remains a big priority”.

But it will come after the creation of a second course at the coastal Balmedie site, which is hoped to be ready by early 2025.

We revealed the housing plans in 2018. Image: Roddie/Reid DC Thomson

‘These properties can take more than a decade’

The 39-year-old businessman added: “We’re going to finish the second course, we’re going to make that exceptional and we’re going to keep on rolling, as we always do.

“These properties, given their size and magnitude, they can take a decade to build out – sometimes more.

“We built the first course, and it’s made waves around the world. The second course is going to do the same thing.

“There are a lot of other components to the property to come.”

Could Trump housing turn Menie course into cash cow?

The development has been inspired by Aberdeenshire villages such as Monymusk, and new homeowners will be given “preferential access” to the former US president’s golf course.

There will be two- to five-bedroom cottages, townhouses and mansions with property prices beginning at £295,000 and going up into the millions.

Some of the larger homes have been described as “the most luxurious in the area”.

The Trump Estate could bring high-spenders to the north-east. Image: Covell Matthews architects
Trump Menie housing
Would you like to live in a house like this? Image: Covell Matthews architects

The development will also include a residents’ gym, an equestrian centre and space for shops and offices.

There are hopes that the development will eventually transform the fortunes of the loss-making resort.

Donald and Eric Trump
Donald Trump and his son Eric stand next to the family crest after unveiling the multi-million pound refurbishment of the Trump Turnberry clubhouse. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

‘We are a fortunate family, we can have fun’

But Eric also claims there’s more to the Menie plans than making money…

He said: “We have a lot of fun doing it. We’re a very fortunate family, we can have fun doing projects as well… And we do.

“We love Scotland, we love everything it stands for and, at the end of the day, we can follow our hearts once in a while.

“We’ve certainly done that with this project and with Turnberry.  We’ll continue to invest in them and make them unrivalled anywhere.

“There’s no one who has put more money into Scotland than us.”

Eric Trump at Trump International Golf Course.
Eric Trump at Trump International Golf Course. Image: DC Thomson

It comes after Eric told us there is “no better Ryder Cup venue on Earth” than Aberdeenshire links.

Trump International will be staging its first major tournament next week.

How much will Aberdeenshire get out of it?

For the first 77 homes, £770,000 will be paid towards affordable housing in the Ellon area.

That total will increase by £10,000 for each extra home added as the work goes on.

On a wider scale, Trump International claims the development could boost the region’s economy by more than £250m.

Trump Menie housing plans
Another view of the Monymusk-inspired settlement. Image: Covell Matthew architects

Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire saga dates all the way back to 2006, when he first sought permission for the course.

Overall, there’s consent in place for 2,750 homes at the site – though they would need to be approved in separate stages.

A total of 2,918 objections were lodged against the proposal, citing concern for nearby Balmedie, as well as the local natural environment, infrastructure and schools.

You can see the Trump organisation’s Menie housing plans here.

Trump’s Aberdeenshire adversary lifts lid on battles with billionaire president as he steps down after 23 years on council

Conversation