Exclusive: Eric Trump insists controversial Menie housing remains ‘a big priority’ as he vows to get homes built

Eric Trump has vowed to see through controversial plans to build hundreds of new homes at the family’s Aberdeenshire golf course – even if it takes 10 years.

The son of embattled former president Donald Trump was speaking exclusively to the Press and Journal from Florida.

It’s more than three years since councillors approved the £150 million proposals, despite thousands of objections.

Eric, who now runs the Trump Organisation with his brother Don Jr, has taken a leading role in the Menie Estate in recent years.

That means he is charged with driving forward the plans for as many as 500 houses and 50 holiday homes there.

What’s the latest on Trump housing plans at Menie?

Last year the plans took a big step forward, as lawyers hammered out a deal on how much Trump International would have to pay Aberdeenshire Council for the project.

Since then, however, there has been little sign of any progress.

Hundreds of people are said to have already registered an interest in living at the properties, while thousands called for the proposals to be axed.

Parties both for and against have now been assured that the so-called Trump Estate will be built.

Eric told us the housing plan “remains a big priority”.

But it will come after the creation of a second course at the coastal Balmedie site, which is hoped to be ready by early 2025.

‘These properties can take more than a decade’

The 39-year-old businessman added: “We’re going to finish the second course, we’re going to make that exceptional and we’re going to keep on rolling, as we always do.

“These properties, given their size and magnitude, they can take a decade to build out – sometimes more.

“We built the first course, and it’s made waves around the world. The second course is going to do the same thing.

“There are a lot of other components to the property to come.”

Could Trump housing turn Menie course into cash cow?

The development has been inspired by Aberdeenshire villages such as Monymusk, and new homeowners will be given “preferential access” to the former US president’s golf course.

There will be two- to five-bedroom cottages, townhouses and mansions with property prices beginning at £295,000 and going up into the millions.

Some of the larger homes have been described as “the most luxurious in the area”.

The development will also include a residents’ gym, an equestrian centre and space for shops and offices.

There are hopes that the development will eventually transform the fortunes of the loss-making resort.

‘We are a fortunate family, we can have fun’

But Eric also claims there’s more to the Menie plans than making money…

He said: “We have a lot of fun doing it. We’re a very fortunate family, we can have fun doing projects as well… And we do.

“We love Scotland, we love everything it stands for and, at the end of the day, we can follow our hearts once in a while.

“We’ve certainly done that with this project and with Turnberry. We’ll continue to invest in them and make them unrivalled anywhere.

“There’s no one who has put more money into Scotland than us.”

It comes after Eric told us there is “no better Ryder Cup venue on Earth” than Aberdeenshire links.

Trump International will be staging its first major tournament next week.

How much will Aberdeenshire get out of it?

For the first 77 homes, £770,000 will be paid towards affordable housing in the Ellon area.

That total will increase by £10,000 for each extra home added as the work goes on.

On a wider scale, Trump International claims the development could boost the region’s economy by more than £250m.

Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire saga dates all the way back to 2006, when he first sought permission for the course.

Overall, there’s consent in place for 2,750 homes at the site – though they would need to be approved in separate stages.

A total of 2,918 objections were lodged against the proposal, citing concern for nearby Balmedie, as well as the local natural environment, infrastructure and schools.

You can see the Trump organisation’s Menie housing plans here.