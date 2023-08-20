Aubrey, Storm, Raine and Rhona are all looking for a new home – can you help?

Are you looking for a cute furry or scaly companion?

If you are, why not head along to the Scottish SPCA’s Drumoak centre to visit the animals looking for their forever homes.

Demand for spots at the centre is higher than ever this year due to soaring household and vet bills.

The north-east centre rehomes hundreds of cats, dogs and other creatures every year and makes sure the animals are well looked after while they wait to meet their new owners.

This week, we introduce three animals looking for a new home.

Read on to find out more about the playful cat Aubrey, two bonded bunnies Raine and Rhona and a curious cornsnake called Storm.

Raine and Rhona

Raine and Rhona are a couple of best buds who are very closely bonded.

Staff said it is rare to see one without the other and they are often seen snuggling up together for an afternoon nap after a lot of hopping around their enclosure.

While they can still be a little nervous around people, with the care of patient and understanding owners, it is believed they will come out of their shells in no time.

The pair are looking for a new home where they can continue to live together.

They require a spacious enclosure to carry on performing their happy zoomies and binkies.

If you can give Raine and Rhona a new home, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

Storm

Storm the cornsnake is always on the move.

Described as “inquisitive”, they are always very active in their vivarium.

While Storm can be a little skittish inside their vivarium, once they are out and about they love their freedom and do not mind being handled.

Staff are unsure of Storm’s sex as they have not yet been probed.

Storm would be best suited to an experienced snake owner or someone who has done a lot of research on their species.

If you can rehome Storm, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

Aubrey

Lovely young cat Aubrey is looking for a new family home in a quiet, rural area.

Described as a playful feline, she is always the first to say hello to Drumoak staff and enjoys batting around her toys or lounging in her cat tree.

Aubrey has never been outside and due to her previous sheltered life, lacks traffic awareness or street smarts.

However, staff believe her adventurous spirit shows she would enjoy the outdoors but perhaps in a quiet, rural home where she can explore outside safely.

She is not a fan of other cats but would fit in well in a family home with older children.

If you can give Aubrey a new home, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.