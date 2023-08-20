Aubrey, Storm, Raine and Rhona are all looking for a new home – can you help?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aubrey, Storm, Raine and Rhona are all looking for a new home – can you help?

The playful cat Aubrey, two bonded bunnies Raine and Rhona and a curious cornsnake called Storm are looking for a new home.  

By Lottie Hood
Aubrey the cat
Aubrey the cat is looking for their fur-ever home. Image: Scottish SPCA.

Are you looking for a cute furry or scaly companion?

If you are, why not head along to the Scottish SPCA’s Drumoak centre to visit the animals looking for their forever homes.

Demand for spots at the centre is higher than ever this year due to soaring household and vet bills. 

The north-east centre rehomes hundreds of cats, dogs and other creatures every year and makes sure the animals are well looked after while they wait to meet their new owners.

This week, we introduce three animals looking for a new home.

Read on to find out more about the playful cat Aubrey, two bonded bunnies Raine and Rhona and a curious cornsnake called Storm.

Raine and Rhona
Raine and Rhona. Image: Scottish SPCA.

Raine and Rhona

Raine and Rhona are a couple of best buds who are very closely bonded.

Staff said it is rare to see one without the other and they are often seen snuggling up together for an afternoon nap after a lot of hopping around their enclosure.

While they can still be a little nervous around people, with the care of patient and understanding owners, it is believed they will come out of their shells in no time.

The pair are looking for a new home where they can continue to live together.

They require a spacious enclosure to carry on performing their happy zoomies and binkies.

If you can give Raine and Rhona a new home, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

Storm the cornsnake
Storm the curious cornsnake. Image: Scottish SPCA

Storm

Storm the cornsnake is always on the move.

Described as “inquisitive”, they are always very active in their vivarium.

While Storm can be a little skittish inside their vivarium, once they are out and about they love their freedom and do not mind being handled.

Staff are unsure of Storm’s sex as they have not yet been probed.

Storm would be best suited to an experienced snake owner or someone who has done a lot of research on their species.

If you can rehome Storm, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

Aubrey the cat
Aubrey the cat is looking for their fur-ever home. Image: Scottish SPCA.

Aubrey

Lovely young cat Aubrey is looking for a new family home in a quiet, rural area.

Described as a playful feline, she is always the first to say hello to Drumoak staff and enjoys batting around her toys or lounging in her cat tree.

Aubrey has never been outside and due to her previous sheltered life, lacks traffic awareness or street smarts.

However, staff believe her adventurous spirit shows she would enjoy the outdoors but perhaps in a quiet, rural home where she can explore outside safely.

She is not a fan of other cats but would fit in well in a family home with older children.

If you can give Aubrey a new home, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website. 

Conversation