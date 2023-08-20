Gallery: August days in and around Aberdeen over the decades

We haven’t been blessed with the best weather this summer, but our August archive photos show summer sunshine is never guaranteed in the north-east.

It was a soggy July, and typically the weather looks set to improve just in time for the schools going back.

However, spare a thought for Aberdonians in August 1881 who turned out in their thousands in Biblical rain on Union Street to celebrate receiving land for Duthie Park.

On August 27 1881, Elizabeth Crombie Duthie presented Duthie Park to the people of the city.

Although the first turf was cut in August, the park did not open for another two years.

But much pomp and ceremony marked the occasion when a procession of horse-drawn carriages paraded from the Town House to the park.

Fast forward a few years, and we drop in by the Aberdeen institution that was Esslemont and MacIntosh in August 1990.

And we get on the buses for a retirement ceremony at Guild Street depot in 1979.

Elsewhere we celebrate Aberdeen’s 4-1 win over Hibs at Pittodrie with a cracking photo of goalscorer Drew Jarvie celebrating in front of the sell-out crowd.

Pictures: August memories in Aberdeen

