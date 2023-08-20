Past Times Gallery: August days in and around Aberdeen over the decades We've gone through our August archives showing photographs of people out and about enjoying themselves in and around Aberdeen through the decades. By Kirstie Waterston August 20 2023, 6.00am Share Gallery: August days in and around Aberdeen over the decades Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/past-times/6044920/august-days-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Victorian Aberdonians crowded onto Union Bridge on Union Street in the pouring rain and howling wind on August 27 1881 for the public presentation of Duthie Park to Aberdeen. The building in the middle of the photo is now the Trinity Centre. Image: Submitted/GWW We haven’t been blessed with the best weather this summer, but our August archive photos show summer sunshine is never guaranteed in the north-east. It was a soggy July, and typically the weather looks set to improve just in time for the schools going back. However, spare a thought for Aberdonians in August 1881 who turned out in their thousands in Biblical rain on Union Street to celebrate receiving land for Duthie Park. On August 27 1881, Elizabeth Crombie Duthie presented Duthie Park to the people of the city. Although the first turf was cut in August, the park did not open for another two years. But much pomp and ceremony marked the occasion when a procession of horse-drawn carriages paraded from the Town House to the park. Fast forward a few years, and we drop in by the Aberdeen institution that was Esslemont and MacIntosh in August 1990. And we get on the buses for a retirement ceremony at Guild Street depot in 1979. Elsewhere we celebrate Aberdeen’s 4-1 win over Hibs at Pittodrie with a cracking photo of goalscorer Drew Jarvie celebrating in front of the sell-out crowd. Pictures: August memories in Aberdeen 1979: Aberdeen man William Anderson, centre right, of Kincorth, received a cheque to mark his retirement after 41 years’ service with William Alexander and Sons (Northern) Ltd. Making the presentation at the firm’s Guild Street depot was general manager James Penman, left. William was chargehand mechanic at the Gairn Terrace depot. Image: DC Thomson 1983: Conoco managers Charles Ellis, second left, and Bob Ireland, second right, present a £2,000 <br />cheque to St Machar’s Cathedral’s restoration fund. Rev Dr A Stewart Todd, left, told them the <br />appeal had raised £300,000 so far. Also pictured is appeal organiser Joe Boyd. Image: DC Thomson 1964: The uniformed driver adjusts the pennant on the lord provost’s car, an Austin Vanden Plas Princess, parked outside the Town House in Union Street. The building behind the car is now BrewDog. Image: DC Thomson 1990: Robert, manager of the Glemby Hair Salon at Esslemont and MacIntosh, adds the finishing touches to Pat Murray’s new style. Fellow regional winners in a national competition also showing off their hairdos, are, from left, Betty Dargie, Irene Merilees, Moira Murrison, Rita Squire, Elizabeth Taylor and Muriel Michie. Image: DC Thomson A competitor takes a corner in front of spectators at the Bon Accord Motor Cycle Club scramble in August 1969. Image: DC Thomson 1962: Thiw view of Mastrick shows Cairnwell Avenue on the left, with the TV relay mast at the top right of the pic on Provost Fraser Drive in Northfield. Image: DC Thomson 1980: The Duke of Edinburgh pictured with artist James Renny, left, at an exhibition at Bridge of Gairn, Ballater. Image: DC Thomson 1972: Just look at that crowd at Pittodrie for Aberdeen FC v Hibernian on August 16 1972! The Dons’ £70,000 signing Drew Jarvie (No. 10) turns away in delight after scoring his first goal at Pittodrie in the League Cup, and his team-mates and crowd alike were quick to show their appreciation. The Dons won 4-1. Image: DC Thomson 1881: Victorian Aberdonians crowded onto Union Bridge on Union Street in the pouring rain and howling wind on August 27 for the public presentation of Duthie Park to Aberdeen. The building in the middle of the photo is now the Trinity Centre. Image: Submitted/GWW 1959: US President General Eisenhower with the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh during a visit to Balmoral in August. Image: DC Thomson If you liked this, you might enjoy: Gallery: Union Street’s 200th birthday and other July memories in Aberdeen On This Day, 1974: Aberdeen’s first women traffic wardens and cutting costs at Co-op
