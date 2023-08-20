Gallery: August days in and around Aberdeen over the decades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: August days in and around Aberdeen over the decades

We've gone through our August archives showing photographs of people out and about enjoying themselves in and around Aberdeen through the decades.

By Kirstie Waterston
Victorian Aberdonians crowded onto Union Bridge on Union Street in the pouring rain and howling wind on August 27 1881 for the public presentation of Duthie Park to Aberdeen. The building in the middle of the photo is now the Trinity Centre. Image: Submitted/GWW
Victorian Aberdonians crowded onto Union Bridge on Union Street in the pouring rain and howling wind on August 27 1881 for the public presentation of Duthie Park to Aberdeen. The building in the middle of the photo is now the Trinity Centre. Image: Submitted/GWW

We haven’t been blessed with the best weather this summer, but our August archive photos show summer sunshine is never guaranteed in the north-east.

It was a soggy July, and typically the weather looks set to improve just in time for the schools going back.

However, spare a thought for Aberdonians in August 1881 who turned out in their thousands in Biblical rain on Union Street to celebrate receiving land for Duthie Park.

On August 27 1881, Elizabeth Crombie Duthie presented Duthie Park to the people of the city.

Although the first turf was cut in August, the park did not open for another two years.

But much pomp and ceremony marked the occasion when a procession of horse-drawn carriages paraded from the Town House to the park.

Fast forward a few years, and we drop in by the Aberdeen institution that was Esslemont and MacIntosh in August 1990.

And we get on the buses for a retirement ceremony at Guild Street depot in 1979.

Elsewhere we celebrate Aberdeen’s 4-1 win over Hibs at Pittodrie with a cracking photo of goalscorer Drew Jarvie celebrating in front of the sell-out crowd.

Pictures: August memories in Aberdeen

1979: Aberdeen man William Anderson, centre right, of Kincorth, received a cheque to mark his retirement after 41 years’ service with William Alexander and Sons (Northern) Ltd. Making the presentation at the firm’s Guild Street depot was general manager James Penman, left. William was chargehand mechanic at the Gairn Terrace depot. Image: DC Thomson
1983: Conoco managers Charles Ellis, second left, and Bob Ireland, second right, present a £2,000 <br />cheque to St Machar’s Cathedral’s restoration fund. Rev Dr A Stewart Todd, left, told them the <br />appeal had raised £300,000 so far. Also pictured is appeal organiser Joe Boyd. Image: DC Thomson
1964: The uniformed driver adjusts the pennant on the lord provost’s car, an Austin Vanden Plas Princess, parked outside the Town House in Union Street. The building behind the car is now BrewDog. Image: DC Thomson
1990: Robert, manager of the Glemby Hair Salon at Esslemont and MacIntosh, adds the finishing touches to Pat Murray’s new style. Fellow regional winners in a national competition also showing off their hairdos, are, from left, Betty Dargie, Irene Merilees, Moira Murrison, Rita Squire, Elizabeth Taylor and Muriel Michie. Image: DC Thomson
A competitor takes a corner in front of spectators at the Bon Accord Motor Cycle Club scramble in August 1969. Image: DC Thomson
1962: Thiw view of Mastrick shows Cairnwell Avenue on the left, with the TV relay mast at the top right of the pic on Provost Fraser Drive in Northfield. Image: DC Thomson
1980: The Duke of Edinburgh pictured with artist James Renny, left, at an exhibition at Bridge of Gairn, Ballater. Image: DC Thomson
1972: Just look at that crowd at Pittodrie for Aberdeen FC v Hibernian on August 16 1972! The Dons’ £70,000 signing Drew Jarvie (No. 10) turns away in delight after scoring his first goal at Pittodrie in the League Cup, and his team-mates and crowd alike were quick to show their appreciation. The Dons won 4-1. Image: DC Thomson
1881: Victorian Aberdonians crowded onto Union Bridge on Union Street in the pouring rain and howling wind on August 27 for the public presentation of Duthie Park to Aberdeen. The building in the middle of the photo is now the Trinity Centre. Image: Submitted/GWW
1959: US President General Eisenhower with the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh during a visit to Balmoral in August. Image: DC Thomson

