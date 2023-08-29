Woolmanhill Hospital goes viral after film uploaded to Instagram

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woolmanhill Hospital goes viral after film uploaded to Instagram

The abandoned homes video has been viewed more than a million times.

By Louise Glen
Woolmanhill hospital has gone viral after an Instagram post video shows the inside of the building.
Woolmanhill Hospital on Spa Street, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

Scotland’s biggest abandoned hospital at Woolmanhill has gone viral after a video uploaded onto Instagram has been viewed more than a million times.

The film, uploaded by escapade_z on the social media platform, says that a “huge amount of damage” means the building is at risk of collapse.

It shows the scale of the damage in the building’s decline since it closed six years ago.

Woolmanhill Hospital is in the city centre of Aberdeen, and was the original Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The building was originally opened in 1749 and was replaced by a new facility in Foresterhill in 1936.

The Woolmanhill Hospital was “abandoned in 2017” with new video footage showing equipment left behind in the building including a dentist’s chair and a wheelchair.

The video is a point-of-view footage that takes a walk around the building.

In a voiceover, the videographer said: “This is Scotland’s biggest abandoned hospital

“It has been abandoned since 2017 and has suffered a huge amount of vandal damage.

“A lot of the floors are about to collapse and I don’t know how much longer they will last.”

Last year local residents complained of rats in Woolmanhill Hospital.

The Instagram footage walks around inside the Woolmanhill Hospital building. And shows broken windows, plasterboard strewn all over the floors, and walls completely smashed through.

The hospital was previously sold to a property company CAF which had plans for a £10million transformation into a hotel and leisure complex.

It is now believed to be owned by Scotsman Holdings who we have asked to comment.

 

 

