Woolmanhill Hospital goes viral after film uploaded to Instagram

Scotland’s biggest abandoned hospital at Woolmanhill has gone viral after a video uploaded onto Instagram has been viewed more than a million times.

The film, uploaded by escapade_z on the social media platform, says that a “huge amount of damage” means the building is at risk of collapse.

It shows the scale of the damage in the building’s decline since it closed six years ago.

Woolmanhill Hospital is in the city centre of Aberdeen, and was the original Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The building was originally opened in 1749 and was replaced by a new facility in Foresterhill in 1936.

The Woolmanhill Hospital was “abandoned in 2017” with new video footage showing equipment left behind in the building including a dentist’s chair and a wheelchair.

The video is a point-of-view footage that takes a walk around the building.

In a voiceover, the videographer said: “This is Scotland’s biggest abandoned hospital

“It has been abandoned since 2017 and has suffered a huge amount of vandal damage.

“A lot of the floors are about to collapse and I don’t know how much longer they will last.”

Last year local residents complained of rats in Woolmanhill Hospital.

The Instagram footage walks around inside the Woolmanhill Hospital building. And shows broken windows, plasterboard strewn all over the floors, and walls completely smashed through.

The hospital was previously sold to a property company CAF which had plans for a £10million transformation into a hotel and leisure complex.

It is now believed to be owned by Scotsman Holdings who we have asked to comment.