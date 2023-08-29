Traffic at standstill following three-vehicle crash near Garthdee roundabout

Traffic is building near Garthdee roundabout in Aberdeen following a three-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were made aware of the collision at the A92 South Anderson Drive at about 3.30pm.

The road is open but queues are continuing to build around the roundabout and southbound from Broomhill towards the Bridge of Dee.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Three fire appliances were dispatched after reports of the crash were received at 3.29pm.

A fire service spokeswoman confirmed crews were sent to the scene and made the area safe.

They had all left by 3.45pm.

It is understood officers and paramedics are also in attendance.

A Police spokesman said: “Around 3.25 pm on Tuesday, August 29, police were called to a three-vehicle road crash at the Brig O Dee Roundabout, Aberdeen.

“At this time, there have been no reports of any injury.

“The road is open. Advice and assistance has been given.”

More to follow.