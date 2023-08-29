Inverness barbers offers free haircuts for people struggling financially

A barbers in Inverness has introduced a new scheme which offers people who are struggling financially free haircuts.

Tracy Morris, who owns TM Barbers, will dedicate two hour-long slots on one Tuesday every month to the cause.

The barbers on Tomnahurich Street has asked for anyone who can’t afford a haircut to pop in.

The barbershop opened in September 2021 and has organised a different scheme for each year of its existence.

TM Barbers keen to give back to community with free haircuts

Tracy believes the local community has been impacted by the current cost-of-living crisis.

The business will open an hour early on the dedicated days as well as another slot from 2-3pm.

She said: “To open an hour early and dedicate another in the same day it won’t affect me greatly.

“However, it could be a great help for somebody to get life back on the right track.

“I’m able to give back to the community so this is my chance to help out where I can.

“The local community has always been really welcoming and appreciative with the different opportunities which have been on offer.

“The public have been really supportive and even get involved. It was customers who made the pensioner raffle possible with their donations and selling tickets.”

In its opening year the business donated £1 of every cut to charity Mikeysline.

The barbershop ran a pensioner raffle in which money and gifts were donated to a nominated elderly person in its second year.

How long will the scheme be available?

TM Barbers usually runs a different community giveback every year, but Tracy said this one may run longer depending on how important an impact it has.

The new haircuts began today and Tracy said she has already had four customers take up the opportunity.

She added: “This could be something which becomes too important to take away and if it is I’d be happy to continue it past the year.

“One of the men who came in this morning had been cutting his hair by singeing it with a lighter to shorten it. To give him a proper cut was really nice.

“This is my chance to help – by being that one step on the ladder to either help prepare someone for an interview or just to make people feel better about themselves.”