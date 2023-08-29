Inverness barbers offers free haircuts for people struggling financially

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Inverness barbers offers free haircuts for people struggling financially

The barbers will dedicate two hours a month to the cost-of-living crisis initiative as it continues to give back to the community.

By Alex Banks
Tracy Morris has started the haircuts for homeless as the business heads towards its second birthday. Image: Alex Banks/DC Thomson
Tracy Morris has started the haircuts for homeless as the business heads towards its second birthday. Image: Alex Banks/DC Thomson

A barbers in Inverness has introduced a new scheme which offers people who are struggling financially free haircuts.

Tracy Morris, who owns TM Barbers, will dedicate two hour-long slots on one Tuesday every month to the cause.

The barbers on Tomnahurich Street has asked for anyone who can’t afford a haircut to pop in.

The barbershop opened in September 2021 and has organised a different scheme for each year of its existence.

TM Barbers keen to give back to community with free haircuts

Tracy believes the local community has been impacted by the current cost-of-living crisis.

The business will open an hour early on the dedicated days as well as another slot from 2-3pm.

She said: “To open an hour early and dedicate another in the same day it won’t affect me greatly.

“However, it could be a great help for somebody to get life back on the right track.

The shop front on Tomnahurich Street. Image: Alex Banks/DC Thomson

“I’m able to give back to the community so this is my chance to help out where I can.

“The local community has always been really welcoming and appreciative with the different opportunities which have been on offer.

“The public have been really supportive and even get involved. It was customers who made the pensioner raffle possible with their donations and selling tickets.”

In its opening year the business donated £1 of every cut to charity Mikeysline.

The barbershop ran a pensioner raffle in which money and gifts were donated to a nominated elderly person in its second year.

How long will the scheme be available?

TM Barbers usually runs a different community giveback every year, but Tracy said this one may run longer depending on how important an impact it has.

The new haircuts began today and Tracy said she has already had four customers take up the opportunity.

She added: “This could be something which becomes too important to take away and if it is I’d be happy to continue it past the year.

BEFORE: One of Tracy’s first clients as part of the new community giveback. Image: TM Barbers
AFTER: One of Tracy’s first clients as part of the new community giveback. Image: TM Barbers

“One of the men who came in this morning had been cutting his hair by singeing it with a lighter to shorten it. To give him a proper cut was really nice.

“This is my chance to help – by being that one step on the ladder to either help prepare someone for an interview or just to make people feel better about themselves.”

More from Business

Doug Duguid, chief executive, Aurora Energy Services, Alasdair Noble, who owned Northern Marine Services, and Dave Duguid, operations director UK north, Aurora.
Wick firm joins small but growing empire at Inverness-based Aurora
DEAL DONE: Corskie Nutmeg pictured at this year's Royal Highland Show.
Corskie sells Simmental bull in £32,000 private deal to Denzies
The Reverend Gordon Craig at the 35th anniversary of Piper Alpha last month.
Oil and gas chaplain Gordon Craig to step down after more than 11 years
The scheme aims to shift the focus from driving to walking, cycling and wheeling
Academy Street: decision challenge puts Inverness traffic scheme plan on hold
Mark Stuart, Stuart Munro and Michael Cruickshank from i-Protech Image: Stripe Communications
Kintore green energy business eyeing expansion and recruitment drive
From January 2024, imports of medium-risk animal products, plants, plant products, and high-risk non-animal origin food (and feed) from the EU will require health certification (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Post-Brexit border checks delayed for fifth time
Wilko tumbled into administration earlier this month (James Manning/PA)
Wilko pauses redundancies as administrators consider rescue bids, says union
Pub bosses said staff shortages held back sales over the Bank Holiday weekend (Yui Mok/PA)
Staff shortages hold back bumper bank holiday trade, say pub bosses
The exterior of the The Sewing Shop in Fochabers
This family business in Fochabers is celebrating its 50th birthday
Milk production is increasing but consumers are spending less, Arla said (Dean Sanderson/Arla Foods/PA)
Shoppers trading brands for own-label milk and dairy, Arla Foods says

Conversation